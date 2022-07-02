ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low-dose sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor ameliorates ischemic brain injury in mice through pericyte protection without glucose-lowering effects

By Masamitsu Takashima
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntidiabetic sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors have attracted attention for their cardiorenal-protective properties beyond their glucose-lowering effect. However, their benefits in ischemic stroke remain controversial. Here we show the effects of luseogliflozin, a selective SGLT2 inhibitor, in acute ischemic stroke, using a permanent middle cerebral artery occlusion (pMCAO) model in non-diabetic...

