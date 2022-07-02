Woman fatally hit by car in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Troopers are seeking the help of the public to identify a driver that killed a woman during a hit and run in Pasquotank County.
Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts
N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 9 p.m. on Main Street near Shillington Road. When they arrived on scene, they found a female in her 30’s had been struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene.
A spokesperson says they are searching for a Jeep Cherokee with heavy damage and missing the front bumper.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 3