Pittsburgh, PA

American: San Francisco – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (and vice versa). $264. Roundtrip, including all Taxes

The Flight Deal
 3 days ago

www.theflightdeal.com

The Flight Deal

American: Philadelphia – San Francisco (and vice versa). $247 (Basic Economy) / $287 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTRF- 7News

When is the best time to travel this summer?

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – So you’re off work, the kids are out of school…when is the best time to plan that summer getaway? Well, the good news is we’re probably already through the worst of the travel rush. The Pittsburgh International Airport says they expect 145 thousand people to pass through their gates between this […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

The music stops for South Side institution as Excuses opts to sell and close after 34 years

PITTSBURGH — Paul Pantelas remembers the offhand way in which he and his brother came to start their South Side bar. When a bar at 2526 East Carson Street, located at the time not far from the neighborhood’s steel mill, came up for sale, Pantelas, who worked in construction, asked his brother George Pantelas, then a sous chef at the Pittsburgh Athletic Association, about the possibility.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

60 Miles for Vets bike ride takes place across Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local cyclists biked over sixty miles in one day all for a good cause.Yesterday was the Veteran Leadership Program's sixth annual 60 Miles for Vets bike ride.It started in Connellsville, with cyclists following along the Great Allegheny Passage and crossing the finish line along First Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.The fundraiser used to take cyclists all the way to the passage's end in Washington D.C. before the pandemic - and some still went for those extra miles this weekend.We did [the ride] all the way to Cumberland, Maryland, and back. So we did 300 miles for these guys, and then we got to finish with the rest of the guys at the end of the ride," Medio Monti said. Monti is a veteran and a cyclist."It helps us fill the gaps in between our program funding that would not otherwise be funded; the community support is essential to our mission," Dr. Ben Stahl, the CEO of the Veterans Leadership Program, added.The Veterans Leadership Program on the North Side helps connect veterans with services like housing, wellness, career development, and social services.
PITTSBURGH, PA
american-rails.com

Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad (P&LE): "The Little Giant"

The Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad was a relatively small system. It directly served the Pittsburgh region with lines extending as far as Connellsville to the southeast and Youngstown, Ohio to the northwest. Interestingly it never reached Lake Erie although it did become quite profitable moving raw materials for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KRON4 News

Fourth of July food promotions

(KRON) — Several restaurants and chain stores are offering Fourth of July deals. Here’s the list: Krispy Kreme Doughnut lovers can receive a free doughnut of their choice when they wear red, white, and blue to any participating Krispy Kreme locations. This offer is valid until July 4. Limit one per person. 7-Eleven 7-Eleven rewards […]
RESTAURANTS
wtae.com

Fourth of July: Pittsburgh-area fireworks, events, holiday closures

PITTSBURGH — All city, county, state and federal offices and courts are closed in observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4. Post offices and most banks are closed. Many liquor stores will be open until 5 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses (formerly Port Authority) will run on Sunday...
PITTSBURGH, PA
discovertheburgh.com

10 Awesome Cabin Rentals Near Pittsburgh for a Trip in Nature

Camp culture is big around Pittsburgh, and everyone seemingly knows several people with a camp outside of the city used for long weekends, summer vacations, and more. But if you do not have access to your own camp, you are not completely out of luck. There are many great cabin rentals near Pittsburgh to help you get a trip out into nature. So in this one, we thought we'd share a few great options to consider for Pennsylvania rental cabins just a short drive from Pittsburgh!
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Photo gallery: Anthrocon Day 2 in Pittsburgh

The 2022 Anthrocon Convention continued Friday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh. “A fursuit is not a costume,” said Sam Conway, of North Carolina who is chairman and CEO of Anthrocon. “It’s wearable art. It’s how that person brings that character to life through an image. It’s about that vision.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Enjoy summer in Pittsburgh at these 8 family spots

When school’s out for the summer, staying home can quickly feel boring, and the kids get restless. Take advantage of the many activities available around Pittsburgh that are family-friendly and fun! With everything from water parks to historical tours, your family will have no trouble filling the days with memorable adventures.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Eater

This San Jose Farmers’ Market Vendor Says She’s Spending $800 a Week in Gas

One Watsonville berry farmer spent $100 in just one morning before hitting the Saratoga Farmers Market on a recent Saturday. Daisy Ortiz told the Mercury News she visits about eight markets a week, traveling sometimes two hours between destinations. The total ends up at about $800 a week in gas. “We have to eat so I have to be out here. I can’t quit,” Ortiz told Eryn Gandotra, a rising senior at Santa Clara High writing for the Mercury through the Mosaic Journalism Workshop.
SAN JOSE, CA
The 74

Pennsylvania Schools Have Doubled Their Solar Power Use Since 2020

According to a new report by clean energy nonprofit Generation180, the amount of solar installed at K-12 schools in Pennsylvania almost doubled from 2020-2022, with Pittsburgh’s Woodland Hills School District listed as one of its success stories. “I think schools being part of the shift to clean energy is really important because not only is it an opportunity […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

