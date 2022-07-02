ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Ways Barbie Movies Shaped My Childhood

By Taylor Hawk
 3 days ago
Barbie movies were a huge part of my childhood. I mean huge. If you are like me, I welcome you to take a healthy dose of nostalgia as I explain how Barbie movies shaped my childhood. The movies...

1. Influenced my fashion sense.

I specifically remember begging my grandma to sew me a dress like the one Barbie wore in "Barbie in the Nutcracker".

2. Sparked my creativity.

I was inspired to tap into my creative side after seeing Barbie's painting skills in "Barbie as Rapunzel". She was so talented that her paintings were literally magical.

3. Inspired me to take ballet lessons.

Ballet was a common theme in Barbie's movies. So, I had my parents sign me up for ballet classes. These lessons continued for more than a decade, so thanks, Barbie!

4. ...And equestrian classes.

I wanted to ride a horse as well as Barbie rode a pegasus in "Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus". But these lessons did not last as long. I quit in two weeks after being bucked off a pony. So thanks a lot for the false hope, Barbie.

5. Made me believe it was normal to sing at any given time.

I guess breaking into song in the middle of a supermarket when you're a naive six year old is not seen as acceptable. So thank you for the delusions, Barbie.

6. Challenged my ambition.

If Barbie could be a painter, ballerina and princess, then why couldn't I?

7. Showed me how to be compassionate.

Barbie was always kind to others and always managed to save the day.

8. Demonstrated the importance of friendship.

Barbie and her friends were the original squad goals.

9. ...And the importance of animal companionship.

Barbie always had an animal sidekick. I now apologize to my cat for pinning crowns on her and dancing around the living room while pretending to be in "Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper".

10. Affected my parents' purchases.

These purchases included costumes, coloring books, crowns, castles, and even a life size "Barbie in the Nutcracker" doll. 90 percent of my Christmas and birthday lists were Barbie-affiliated gifts.

11. Taught me how to be classy.

Barbie is hands down one of the classiest ladies out there, no argument needed.

12. Secured my belief in true love.

Can you say power couple?

13. Warned me to not trust men with funny hair and/or eyebrows.

This advice has served me well throughout my 18 years.

My childhood would not have been the same without Barbie movies. I owe a lot to her.

So, who wants to join me in a Barbie movie marathon?

