ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kody Clemens starting at first base vs Royals Saturday

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKody Clemens will start at first base and bat 8th against Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals on...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

4 players Tigers must trade ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Detroit Tigers have some young talent breaking through in the big leagues, but the unfortunate reality is that the franchise still seems a couple of years away from contending for the playoffs. It’s been a long, slow rebuild in Detroit, but making big moves at the 2022 MLB trade deadline could give the franchise the spark it needs in order to accelerate the process.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Ketel Marte not in Diamondbacks' Sunday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Marte is being replaced at designated hitter versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 285 plate appearances this season, Marte has a .264 batting average with a .775 OPS, 5 home runs, 37 runs, 24...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

3 top targets for Astros ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Houston Astros are red hot and look like a real threat to rival the New York Yankees for the American League crown. The Astros and Yankees were the first teams to 50 wins this season and both sides have serious World Series aspirations in 2022. In order to achieve that goal, addressing some areas of need at the trade deadline will be crucial.
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

20 Things to Watch for in Week 13 (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Welcome fantasy friends and foes to Week 13 of the 2022 Fantasy Baseball Season. I never believed in unlucky numbers especially the stigma of the number 13. You make your own luck and you can start by looking at what to watch for in Week 13 of the 2022 Fantasy Baseball Season.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
fantasypros.com

Taijuan Walker earns the win on Monday against Reds

Taijuan Walker allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings on Monday against the Reds. He struck out nine and earned the win, moving to 7-2. Walker has pitched exceptionally well of late, and has now struck out at least nine batters in three of his last five starts. Although he generated just eight whiffs, he had a 31% CSW rate, and his lone blemish was a three-run home run to Brandon Drury. Walker isn't flashy but he now has a 2.86 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, and is a must-start option every time out. He will take on the Marlins next.
CINCINNATI, OH
fantasypros.com

Willson Contreras out of Tuesday’s lineup with hamstring tightness

Willson Contreras is considered day-to-day with left hamstring tightness. David Ross said that Contreras is feeling a bit better today but that it is similar to what he dealt with in May. (Meghan Montemurro on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Contreras dealing with another hamstring injury is bad news for fantasy managers...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Austin Hays out of Tuesday’s lineup with wrist injury

Austin Hays is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Rangers. He currently has his right wrist wrapped after being hit by a pitch yesterday. (Roch Kubatko on Twitter) Hays is slashing .271/.327/.459 with 11 home runs, and 45 RBIs this season. He attempted to swing in the cage today and is sitting as a precaution. Considering his X-rays were negative, it sounds like Hays is just day-to-day and fantasy managers will want to monitor the situation.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Eddie Rosario (eye) reinstated from IL on Monday

Rosario was off to an historically terrible start, slashing .068/.163/.091. Eventually, it was revealed that he was suffering from vision issues, and underwent a procedure to correct them. He has missed more than two months but reports have been positive, so he's someone to consider in deep mixed league formats if you're struggling for outfield help.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
Kody Clemens
Person
Kris Bubic
Person
Spencer Torkelson
fantasypros.com

Zach Thompson to start on Sunday

Thompson will be returning from the 15-day injured list and will start the game against the Brewers in place of Jose Quintana. Thompson has been out since June 20 with right forearm nerve inflammation. He has a 3-5 record with a 4.47 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 41 strikeouts over 12 starts and is not on the fantasy radar.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Risers & Fallers: Rhys Hoskins, MJ Melendez, DJ LeMahieu (2022)

We have made it another week through the MLB season with some great and rough performances. This weekly column will help highlight some hot and cold players, risers, and fallers for fantasy purposes. Some players are already rostered in many places, so trades may be in order, and other players may be widely available, making a potential waiver wire claim in the cards. So this week, Each week I will try and highlight some known and lesser-known players. So let’s see some of the risers and fallers for fantasy baseball Week 13 (6/27-7/3).
MLB
fantasypros.com

Yordan Alvarez continues MVP campaign with big game Tuesday

Astros LF Yordan Alvarez had another stellar outing in Houston's 9-7 win over the Royals. He finished 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two runs. It was Alvarez' 25th home run this season. That ties him with Kyle Schwarber for second in the majors behind only Aaron Judge. He also picked up an outfield assist, throwing out Hunter Dozier trying to score on a sac-fly when the game was still in doubt in the 8th inning. Alvarez is slashing .313 and leads all of baseball with a 1.076 OPS.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Base#The Kansas City Royals#Tigers#Rbi
fantasypros.com

Jeremy Pena plays the hero Sunday with walk-off HR

Jeremy Pena had an outstanding game Sunday as Houston defeated the Los Angeles Angels, 4-2. Pena finished 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI. The young shortstop first took Angels starter Jose Suarez deep for a solo shot in the 4th. He then ended the game, blasting a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the 9th. Pena is still in the running for AL Rookie of the Year and will likely be a candidate as the season progresses.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

USC Baseball Names Former MLBer As New Manager

After back-to-back losing seasons and a 21-39 record in the Pac-12, Jason Gill was let go as manager of the USC Trojans baseball team. His successor is someone who knows the college game and the pro game. On Sunday, USC announced Andy Stankiewicz as their new baseball manager. Stankiewicz comes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Juan Soto exits Sunday with a left hamstring injury

Soto missing any amount of time is a significant blow for fantasy managers. Despite not hitting for a high average this season, the power and run production has continued for Soto. The move may just be precautionary but fantasy managers will want to see if manager Dave Martinez provides an update after the game.
BASEBALL
fantasypros.com

Kyle Lewis (concussion) to begin rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma

Kyle Lewis, who is recovering from a concussion, is starting a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma and might be in the lineup on Sunday for the Rainiers. (Scott Hanson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Lewis played in just four games this year and has been out since May 29th after suffering...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
fantasypros.com

Sean Manaea knocked around in loss to Mariners

Padres starter Sean Manaea had a rough outing on the 4th of July. He allowed four runs on eight hits and four walks in just 3 1/3 innings. He did strike out three batters. With Monday's poor performance, Manaea fell to 3-4 on the season. After a strong start the first couple months, the veteran lefty appears to have hit a wall. He has watched his ERA rise from 3.52 to 4.18 over his last few starts, and his command has been the biggest issue. Manaea only has a 24/14 K/BB ratio over his last five starts. He does not possess the power pitching needed to generally work around those types of splits. Manaea will look to right the ship next time out at Colorado.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fantasypros.com

Jake Diekman secures win in Chicago on Sunday

Red Sox reliever Jake Diekman threw two shutout innings against the Cubs on Sunday afternoon. He gave up zero hits and one walk while striking out four batters. The outing came at the perfect time, allowing Boston to scrape together two runs to win the game in 11 innings. Boston ultimately defeated Chicago by a score of 4-2.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Carlos Carrasco strikes out eight in win over Rangers

Carlos Carrasco allowed one run on six hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings on Sunday against the Rangers. He struck out eight and earned the win, moving to 9-4. After a serious of underwhelming outings, Carrasco bounced back in a huge way on Sunday, generating 20 whiffs on his 102 pitches on Sunday. His changeup, in particular, was outstanding with a 55% whiff rate. Carrasco's overall numbers - 4.64 ERA and 1.33 WHIP - don't do justice to how well he has pitched as a whole this year, as his FIP and xFIP are roughly a run lower than his ERA. Leave him locked in your lineup, including in his next outing against the Marlins.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Frankie Montas dealing with a shoulder injury

Montas reportedly had trouble getting extended, according to Athletics manager Mark Kotsay. There was some speculation Montas was removed from the game because he was traded, but he is indeed dealing with an injury which is not a good sign for Oakland just one month away from the trade deadline. He is considered day-to-day for now.
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy