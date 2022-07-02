Kody Clemens starting at first base vs Royals Saturday

Padres starter Sean Manaea had a rough outing on the 4th of July. He allowed four runs on eight hits and four walks in just 3 1/3 innings. He did strike out three batters. With Monday's poor performance, Manaea fell to 3-4 on the season. After a strong start the first couple months, the veteran lefty appears to have hit a wall. He has watched his ERA rise from 3.52 to 4.18 over his last few starts, and his command has been the biggest issue. Manaea only has a 24/14 K/BB ratio over his last five starts. He does not possess the power pitching needed to generally work around those types of splits. Manaea will look to right the ship next time out at Colorado.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO