If you grew up in Utah in the ‘80s or early ‘90s there’s a very good chance that at one point or another you found yourself at a Howard Jones concert. My first was an acoustic show at Kingsbury Hall in 1992. After the show, thirty or more of us gathered outside on the backside of the theater just to see him wave as he left. Strange to think that it was 30 years ago.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO