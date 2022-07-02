ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Patillas by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-02 18:51:00 Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-03 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Stevens The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Stevens County in northeastern Washington * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 202 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Colville, or 51 miles northwest of Priest River, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Colville, Kettle Falls, Marcus and Evans. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brookings, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brookings; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 425 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOKINGS DAVISON HANSON HUTCHINSON KINGSBURY LAKE LINCOLN MCCOOK MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY SANBORN TURNER
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arthur, Blaine, Box Butte, Buffalo, Cherry, Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arthur; Blaine; Box Butte; Buffalo; Cherry; Cheyenne; Custer; Dawes; Dawson; Deuel; Franklin; Frontier; Furnas; Garden; Gosper; Grant; Hall; Harlan; Hayes; Hitchcock; Hooker; Kearney; Keith; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Phelps; Red Willow; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Valley; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 427 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARTHUR BLAINE BOX BUTTE BUFFALO CHERRY CHEYENNE CUSTER DAWES DAWSON DEUEL FRANKLIN FRONTIER FURNAS GARDEN GOSPER GRANT HALL HARLAN HAYES HITCHCOCK HOOKER KEARNEY KEITH LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PHELPS RED WILLOW SHERIDAN SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY WEBSTER
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter; Sullivan; Unicoi; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Washington County in east Tennessee Northeastern Unicoi County in east Tennessee Northern Carter County in east Tennessee * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut Hill, or 7 miles southwest of Bristol Tn, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Elizabethton, Oak Grove, Central, Walnut Hill, Hampton, Pine Crest and Spurgeon. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 19 and 30. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 61 and 66, and between mile markers 68 and 72. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values near 110 degrees expected. Values as high as 115 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and much of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 70s, offering little relief from dangerous afternoon heating.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anson; Stanly A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Anson and southern Stanly Counties through 615 PM EDT At 512 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Midland, or 8 miles southeast of Downtown Concord, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Locust, Norwood, Oakboro, Stanfield and Lake Tillery. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lauderdale; Newton HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees expected. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and much of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; La Salle; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Webb HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up from 110 to 114 degrees expected. * WHERE...The Brush Country, Southern Coastal Plains, and the Coastal Bend. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Florida, including the following counties, Duval and St. Johns. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jacksonville Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Palm Valley, Sawgrass and San Pablo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 08:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Dewey; Potter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT/945 AM MDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN POTTER...DEWEY AND SOUTHERN WALWORTH COUNTIES At 1017 AM CDT/917 AM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Swan Creek Rec Area, or 23 miles northwest of Gettysburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Potter, Dewey and southern Walworth Counties, including the following locations... Cheyenne River Reservation. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
DEWEY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hocking by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 05:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hocking The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Hocking County in central Ohio * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 507 AM EDT, radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Logan, Nelsonville, Hocking Hills State Park, Laurelville, Murray City, Lake Logan State Park, Enterprise, Rockbridge, Union Furnace, South Bloomingville, Haydenville, Hideaway Hills, Oreville and Carbon Hill. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Burt, Cedar, Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Blaine; Boone; Boyd; Brown; Burt; Cedar; Cherry; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Garfield; Holt; Keya Paha; Knox; Loup; Madison; Pierce; Rock; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne; Wheeler SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 437 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BLAINE BOONE BOYD BROWN BURT CEDAR CHERRY CUMING DAKOTA DIXON GARFIELD HOLT KEYA PAHA KNOX LOUP MADISON PIERCE ROCK STANTON THURSTON WAYNE WHEELER
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for East Carroll, Morehouse, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Morehouse; West Carroll HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values near 110 degrees expected. Values as high as 115 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and much of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 70s, offering little relief from dangerous afternoon heating.
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Madison, Richland, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Franklin; Madison; Richland; Tensas HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees expected. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and much of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brewster, Presidio by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Brewster; Presidio FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following counties, Brewster and Presidio. * WHEN...Until 630 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 324 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lajitas, Terlingua, Study Butte, Castolon, Big Bend National Park, Casa Piedra, Elephant Mountain, Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area, Terlingua Ranch Airport, Terlingua Ranch Lodge and Barton Warnock Environmental Educational Center. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clark, Greene, Madison, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark; Greene; Madison; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central Ohio and West Central Ohio, including the following counties, in Central Ohio, Madison and Union OH. In West Central Ohio, Clark and Greene. * WHEN...Until 800 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 452 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Springfield, London, Jefferson, Plain City, West Jefferson, Cedarville, Mount Sterling, South Charleston, Choctaw Lake, Lake Darby, New California, Harmony, Lisbon, Brighton, Lafayette, South Vienna, South Solon, Midway, Unionville Center and Clifton.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 expected. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bolivar, Carroll, Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bolivar; Carroll; Grenada; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Leflore; Sharkey; Sunflower; Washington; Yazoo HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values near 110 degrees expected. Values as high as 115 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and much of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 70s, offering little relief from dangerous afternoon heating.
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Barber, Ellis, Pawnee, Pratt, Rush, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Barber; Ellis; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Stafford HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Ellis, Rush, Pawnee, Stafford, Pratt and Barber Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 22:00:00 SST Expires: 2022-07-06 10:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 12 feet will impact south and east facing shores through Wednesday. * TIMING...Until Wednesday * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and localized beach erosion. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1000 PO ASO LUA IULAI 5 2022 ...O loo faaauau Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu e 10 i le 12 futu ma e maualuluga atu i nisi o taimi o le a aafia a talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Lulu * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma malolosi aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
ENVIRONMENT

