Minden, LA

Minden Mayor Terry Gardner: His 'love was for all'

 3 days ago
MINDEN, La – Vision. Personal sacrifice. Servant. Passion. All and more were words used to describe Minden Mayor Terry Gardner as friends and family gathered in First Baptist Church on a rainy Saturday morning to remember and honor the city’s leader whose death came too soon. Gardner,...

