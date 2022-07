ADARE, Ireland – An 11th-hour legal reprieve that gave Ian Poulter and two other players the right to play this week’s Scottish Open was “the right thing to do,” the Englishman said Tuesday at the J.P. McManus Pro-Am. A judge appointed by Sport Resolutions, a U.K.-based, non-profit global arbitrator, granted a stay for Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding of the suspension that barred them from this week’s event. The three players had been suspended and fined by the DP World Tour for violating the circuit’s tournament regulations and playing the first LIV Golf event.

GOLF ・ 20 HOURS AGO