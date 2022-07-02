ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer, TX

Video: Announcement of 85th East Texas Yamboree Queen

By Editor
Gilmer Mirror
 3 days ago

Congratulations to all the contestants.

www.gilmermirror.com

Comments / 1

 

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Man RAVES Over Excellent Customer Service at Local Hot Spot

Recently, a man who lives in Tyler, Texas shared a glowing review about a local restaurant that offered a perfect example of GREAT customer service. And it was encouraging to read his insights here because so often what we read online is negative. Whether it has to do with the political climate, sad happenings around the world, and even negative feedback about...well, ANYTHING...right here in East Texas.
TYLER, TX
LoneStar 92

A Surprising Place to Enjoy an Actually Amazing Breakfast in East Texas?

I found one of the most surprising places to have one of the best breakfast experiences in Tyler and Longview, Texas. So to be clear: It's not that I'm surprised that the food is amazing, because most of us in East Texas are fully aware of the awesomeness of Jucy's hamburgers and such. But, I was NOT expecting to be so won over by their breakfast offerings.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

2022 Independence Day fireworks, events in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Burn bans have put a damper on many Independence Day fireworks celebrations but there are still some activities scheduled in East Texas. Canton - 4th of July Celebration Monday, July 4, Downtown Square/enter at First Monday Parking off 859 (West Gate Parking), 5 p.m. - fireworks at dark.
EAST TEXAS, PA
easttexasradio.com

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. One of our Pharmacists, Pejman Pirmoradi, recently traveled to Ethiopia for business and had the honor of meeting with the Ethiopian Minister of Women and Social Affairs, Dr. Ergoge Tesfaye. She told him about her goal of donating one million books for the Abrehot Library in the capital city. While Ethiopia is a wealthy country, it has much poverty. Pejman has pledged to donate 100,000 books to this effort. We would like to ask the community to help in collecting books for Pejman to send to Ethiopia. The books can be used or new, for any age. We are collecting books at the hospital. You may reach out to pejman.pirmoradi@christushealth.org for any questions. If you are interested in donating monetarily, we have set up a fund through the Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation. You can write a check and earmark it for “Ethiopian library.” Thank you in advance for your generosity.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas Yamboree Fireworks Show lights up the sky in Gilmer

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — East Texans are celebrating Independence Day in Gilmer with food trucks and vendors gathering with their hand-made crafts like laser-carved decor, quilts and woven blankets. There were also fun activities such as a bubble booth for kids and family to enjoy. “The yamboree was started in 1935 and it was done […]
KSLA

East Texas drought increases risk of encroaching wildlife

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas summer heat and drought can push wildlife into populated areas looking for a water source, and put them in conflict with humans in populated areas. These encounters come with risks that people should protect themselves against. Birds, mammals and insects all have a...
LONGVIEW, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

This Multi-Million Dollar Tyler, TX Home Comes Complete with an Elevator

Here in Tyler, Texas we've got our share of beautiful homes. We love living lavishly here in The Rose City and this wonderful English Tudor is a shining example of that. This meticulously maintained home sits on just over 3.5 acres of manicured grounds. From it's 23 ft. vaulted wood beamed ceiling to the hidden storage this house has it all, including an elevator and wine cellar.
TYLER, TX

