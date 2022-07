The 2022 NHL Entry Draft kicks off Thursday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal with the first round. The Boston Bruins are currently not scheduled to select on opening night after they traded their first-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline in March to acquire Hampus Lindholm. General manager(GM) Don Sweeney was able to lock up Lindholm, who was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 13, to an eight-year extension to keep him with the Black and Gold as a partner of Charlie McAvoy.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO