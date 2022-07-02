10 ways you can navigate the high price of dog food

Fleas and ticks can lead to itching, discomfort, and skin infections for the entire family. But as frustrating as bites can be, these minuscule pests can also cause serious illnesses, or worse. Both Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever can be spread via the bite of an infected tick. If left untreated, Lyme Disease can cause symptoms that run the gamut from a bullseye-shaped rash to facial paralysis, nerve pain, and arthritis. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, on the other hand, is even more dangerous. If the infection progresses without proper treatment, it may cause severe headaches, a high fever, and potentially death. It goes without saying that flea and tick meds are essential, but medications aren’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Here’s what you need to know about flea and tick safety.
Comments / 0