ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

10 ways you can navigate the high price of dog food

pawtracks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a tough time to be a shopper right now, with everything from baby formula to new cars experiencing shortages, and price hikes on… well, just about everything. And this, unfortunately, includes pet food. If you’re a pet parent, you’ve probably noticed that the price of dog food has gone up...

www.pawtracks.com

Comments / 0

Related
PetsRadar

Best cat food: Find fabulous formulas for your feline

Finding the best cat food is no easy task. There are many brands on the market, most of which claim to be purrfect, and there is also much to consider – from the nutritional value of the meals and how they cater to specific health requirements to their texture and how they taste.
PET SERVICES
Money

The Best Dog Food of 2022

Best Dry Dog FoodBest Prescription Dog FoodBest Grain-Free Dog FoodBest Budget Dog Food. WellnessBlue Buffalo DogRoyal Canin DogCastor and Pollux OrganixPurina Pro Plan Dog. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Price Estimate. $2.20 to $2.90 per pound for large bags. $1.85 to $2.40 per pound for large bags. $0.25 to...
PET SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Price Index#Food Banks#Dog Nutrition Food
PetsRadar

Best pet trackers: Monitor your cats and dogs

Investing in the best pet trackers will be hugely beneficial both for you and your cat or dog. Aside from being able to pinpoint their exact location which is very useful for wandering moggies, many trackers will also assess a pet's health and wellbeing – think animal Fitbit and you're on the right lines!
PETS
One Green Planet

Kitten Recovering After Being Found with Nose and Mouth Superglued

A kitten was found in a Tennessee apartment with her mouth and nose superglued in late May, and the kitten, now named Haven, is finally recovering. Carter County Animal Shelter worked to remove the glue from her mouth so she could eat and breathe. Some of the glue is still stuck on poor Haven’s nose, but the kitten is finally able to eat and has come a long way since she was first rescued. The shelter believes that eventually, the glue will come off.
TENNESSEE STATE
pawtracks.com

When should you start bathing your new puppy?

Puppies are curious, playful, and oftentimes messy, but what should you do when your puppy jumps into a mud puddle? When can you bathe a new puppy? You may be wondering if your new pup is too delicate and small for a bath. While we understand your apprehension about using shampoo and other cleaning products on a small puppy, we’re here to put your concerns to rest once and for all. So, when is the right time to give your new puppy his first bath? We’re here with the answers — plus a few tips on how to make bath time enjoyable for you and your little pup.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Costco
Thrillist

This Dog Food Is Being Recalled from Walmart & Target Due to Salmonella

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Freshpet Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of a single lot of one of its dog food products. The 4.5-pound bag of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe with a sell-by date of 10/29/22 is the product. It has potentially been contaminated with Salmonella. The product is available at Walmart, Target, and more retail stores.
GEORGIA STATE
lovemeow.com

Cat Gets Some Help from Canine Buddy to Raise 7 Tuxedo Kittens While She Learns to Trust

A cat got some help from a canine buddy to raise her seven tuxedo kittens while she learned to trust. Two months ago, Kim, an animal rescuer for Hamilton Animal Services, spotted a pregnant cat wandering in the community, scrounging around for food. She got the cat to safety and reached out to Karly and Katelyn Saltarski, cofounders of Salty Animal Rescue, for their assistance.
PETS
pawtracks.com

5 important health factors to know before putting your pet on flea and tick meds

Fleas and ticks can lead to itching, discomfort, and skin infections for the entire family. But as frustrating as bites can be, these minuscule pests can also cause serious illnesses, or worse. Both Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever can be spread via the bite of an infected tick. If left untreated, Lyme Disease can cause symptoms that run the gamut from a bullseye-shaped rash to facial paralysis, nerve pain, and arthritis. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, on the other hand, is even more dangerous. If the infection progresses without proper treatment, it may cause severe headaches, a high fever, and potentially death. It goes without saying that flea and tick meds are essential, but medications aren’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Here’s what you need to know about flea and tick safety.
PETS
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PetsRadar

Best flea collars for cats: Keep your kitty scratch-free

Fasten one of the best flea collars for cats around your much-loved moggy's neck and they'll stay flea-free for up to eight months. If you've found yourself feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of flea collars for cats lining the shelves, you're not alone. With the abundance of products on offer in 2022, it's almost as if there are more collars than there are cats to wear them! Thankfully, while all that choice can be daunting, just like our guide to the best flea treatments for cats, you'll find the information below will help make selecting the right collar for your feline friend that much easier.
PETS
pumpkin.care

The Best Cat Scratching Posts of 2022

Cats love to stretch and sharpen their claws on things. Unfortunately, most times they choose your carpets, walls, door frames, or couch to get the job done. It’s not necessarily a cat behavioral problem, rather, it’s an instinctual behavior that provides much-needed back and spine stretches and keeps their claws sharp for hunting.
ANIMALS
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup can be commonly found on the menu of many Chinese restaurants in the United States. According to Taste Atlas, this soup is one of the most well-known and beloved Chinese soups both within and beyond the country. The base ingredients of this soup are fairly humble. It...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

3 Fresh Fruits That Help Slow Signs Of Aging On The Body, According To Doctors

There’s no denying that we usually turn to skincare products and treatments when it comes to reducing signs of aging. While these are all great investments when used and done properly, it’s good to know that there are also natural remedies that can help take years off your face. Aside from staying hydrated, one method is by incorporating nutritious foods—especially fruits and vegetables—into your diet.
LIFESTYLE
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy