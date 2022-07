In the 2013 NBA draft, a skinny Frenchman was selected with the 27th overall pick by the Denver Nuggets. That night, he was traded to the Utah Jazz for cash and Erick Green. Eight years later, almost no one would have predicted the player Rudy Gobert would become and the legacy he now leaves behind in Utah after he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal. Although Jazz fans could see the writing on the wall for quite some time now, it's safe to say no one was quite ready for the blow of losing one of the most beloved Jazz players of all time.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO