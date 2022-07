Spring 2022 is proving to be a very successful one for the jazz program at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts with success and recognition on the national stage. In May, the school’s SOTA Jazz Ensemble I earned an overall score of 97% and won the National Jazz Festival for high school jazz bands. Its Jazz Combo won the small group category of the festival and trumpeter Giovanni Martinez was named the “Superior Musician” with tenor saxist Ethan King recognized as an “Outstanding Musician”.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO