Idaho State

Busy Idaho state parks set for upgrades

By BETSY Z. RUSSELL brussell@idahopress.com
 3 days ago
BOISE — Idaho’s state parks are due for big upgrades this year, and some already have started. At the same time, state park use is going strong, with the most popular campgrounds booking up as much as nine months in advance. “We’ve had two years of record...

KIDO Talk Radio

Did You Know These Are the Top 5 Deepest Lakes in Idaho?

Hope y'all had a great 4th of July! It's the middle of Summer and tis' the season for visiting Idaho's beautiful lakes and spending time on the lakes with our friends and families — I've been curious, which lakes in Idaho are the deepest? Have you been to any of these lakes, or maybe even all of them?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Company Hides $2,000 And More East Of Twin Falls For All To Hunt

Treasure seekers in Idaho can now hunt for a box that contains $2,000 and other prizes and is reportedly hidden east of Twin Falls between Pocatello and Island Park. A real treasure hunt is underway in southeastern Idaho, and Magic Valley residents might not have to travel more than 115 miles or so to locate the stash worth more than $2,200. The Anderson Hicks Group of Idaho Falls created the treasure hunt, according to details shared at KSL.com. Along with $2,000, there is said to be tickets included to destinations such as the Idaho Falls Zoo, the local race track, and the Museum of Idaho, according to KSL.com.
TWIN FALLS, ID
boisedev.com

Idaho fuel distributor United Oil acquired by Christensen

Christensen Pacific Northwest, fuel, propane, and lubricant distributor giant, acquired United Oil, which operates out of Southern Idaho. United Oil was founded in Twin falls in 1939 as a fuel service station with delivery to farms across the Magic Valley. In 1948, R.L Franklin Jr. established Franklin Oil in Caldwell, which began with home heating oil delivery and farm delivery. In 1957, the Franklin family purchased United Oil and for years to come, the family continued to make large acquisitions to become one of the lead distributors in Southern Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Hypocritical Fireworks Law Should Be Ended Or Enforced

We only have a few more days of what I like to call the fireworks insanity season in Idaho. As we've covered here, Idaho has a ban on aerial fireworks, prohibiting the whopper fireworks from being purchased. We all know that the current fireworks law is a joke. One must wonder why we have a law against selling aerial fireworks if that law is not enforced?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho poised for another record state budget surplus

The state of Idaho is swimming in an ocean of cash and poised to post its second consecutive record state budget surplus. State budget analysts are projecting that the state ended fiscal year 2022 on Thursday with a surplus of about $1.3 billion, Idaho Division of Financial Management Director Alex Adams told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday. State budget officials will likely know the exact figure on about July 20, after the state closes the books and completes year end transfers and bookkeeping work. ...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Not In Boise

Welcome to the Fourth of July weekend, where Americans, young and old, celebrate our nation's independence by going to parades, hosting barbeques, and watching many fireworks. In Idaho, several cities will host their fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately lay claim to the largest fireworks display in the state?
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices average $5.24

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.24/g Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 36.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.78/g higher than...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Counties with the most veterans in Idaho

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Why July 3rd is so Special to All Idahoans

Today is July 3rd, the day before celebrating our nation's independence. Today is also known as Idaho Day, when the Gem State became the 43rd state in the union. Idahoans near and far have taken time to celebrate our great state. There is a native pride in Idahoans regardless of whether or not you were born in the Gem State.President Benjamin Harrison was the president who allowed Idaho to become a state on this day in 1890. The president visited the former Idaho territory and planted a tree to celebrate the occasion. The Idaho Territory was created by President Abraham Lincoln during our nation's most challenging time, the Civil War. Many Idaho historians believe Lincoln had a particular affinity for the land that would one day become our home.
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Law enforcement in Weber County, Utah, turned their eyes toward Idaho as they tried to discern the identity of a man whose badly decomposed body was found in the Weber River this week in 1922. Sheriff Richard Pincock sent a letter to the postmaster at Idaho Falls, informing him that they had found an envelope addressed to one John Ginley, with an Idaho Falls address. “The envelope was sent from Mackay, and a query has also been sent there,” the Standard-Examiner reported. “When found, the body was badly decomposed. The only clue to follow was the envelope in the man’s pocket, which contained no letter or paper.” The Idaho Falls postmaster said he had no knowledge of a John Ginley, the newspaper report said.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Power files Customer Generation Study

At the direction of the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC), Idaho Power has filed a study analyzing the benefits and costs of on-site customer generation within the company’s service area. The post Idaho Power files Customer Generation Study appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

