Marte Party!! Noelvi Drives in four as AquaSox Win 10-6

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, OR – The AquaSox (35-37) scored four runs in the first inning on its way to a 10-6 victory over the Eugene Emeralds (42-28) on Friday night at PK Park. Victor Labrada led off the game with a walk and then Noelvi Marte hit the very next pitch over the...

Bullpen Shuts Down Emeralds, AquaSox Win 6-4

EUGENE, OR – Five different relief pitchers combined for 8.1 innings of shutout baseball as the Everett AquaSox overcame a 4-2 first inning deficit to defeat the Eugene Emeralds, 6-4. The AquaSox jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when Trent Tingelstad hit a two out double into left field that scored Noelvi Marte and Alberto Rodriguez. That early lead would be short lived as Eugene answered back in the bottom of the first inning.
Andy Thomas Homers Twice, Sox lose 6-3

EUGENE, OR: The Emeralds overcame a two-run deficit to pull off a comeback 6-4 victory over the AquaSox on Saturday night. Early on things looked good as catcher Andy Thomas put the AquaSox on top early with a first inning solo home run. The lead was extended in the second inning as Cole Barr singled into right center field in the second inning scoring Justin Lavey for an early 2-0 lead.
Blood in the water

Following a losing season in 2021, the Oregon State University Softball team spent this year making up for those losses. Composed of one of the youngest college softball teams in America, the Beavers soft- ball team was one of eight teams to make it to the College World Series in Oklahoma City this year.
New statue honors track star Steve Prefontaine

A new statue in downtown Eugene celebrates the legacy of Oregon-born track star Steve Prefontaine. The bronze, six-feet-tall statue of Prefontaine will be on display at the 5th Street Market through July. Prefontaine was a runner from the University of Oregon. Before his accidental death in 1975 at the age...
North Umpqua wild summer steelhead count increases, July 4

ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Numbers of wild summer steelhead in the North Umpqua River are up from last year’s low of 450 fish. As of June 21, 544 wild summer steelhead crossed Winchester Dam into the North Umpqua Basin. Although this is still lower than average, biologists anticipated an increase in returns as ocean conditions are improving. Biologists are closely monitoring returns and current analysis projects the 2022 run to be above the critical threshold of 1,200 wild summer steelhead returning by the end of the year. Peak return typically is late June through mid-July. “We expected an increase over last year’s run because of improving ocean conditions, and it’s nice to see that play out,” said Evan Leonetti, Assistant District Fish Biologist. “We’re also seeing increases in some summer steelhead runs in other systems like the Columbia Basin and think this trend will continue in the near future.” Returns less than 1,200 wild summer steelhead may trigger management actions beyond this year’s bubble closure around mainstem Umpqua River tributaries. With better returns so far, the river remains open for angling and retention of hatchery summer steelhead as per permanent regulations. As the summer heats up, biologists encourage anglers to practice hot weather angling ethics. Other recreationists are also encouraged to avoid areas where wild summer steelhead may be holding such as deeper, cooler pools in the North Umpqua River system.
Local students could go to Oregon22, free of charge

EUGENE & SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Some middle and high school girls have an opportunity to go to the World Athletics Championships for free. This is thanks to an empowerment workshop on Sunday, July 10th at Willamalane. The workshop is called 'The DreamBuildHER', organized by the nonprofit TrackGirlz. The workshop will...
Jimmy Joyce
OSU To Study Impacts Of Klamath Dam Removal

CORVALLIS, OR -- Oregon State University begins a unique partnership this month, joining a Klamath-area tribe to study the impact of removing four dams. The removal of four Klamath River dams built between 1918 and 1962 is expected to be a massive undertaking. "By a number of measures, it is the largest restoration, the largest dam removal in history, globally," says OSU Water Resources Engineering Professor Desiree Tullos, who is leading the research project. She says they'll document how the system changes as it undergoes the dam removal, "The changes in water quality, water quantity - How does that impact the food web? Things like algae, the cyanobacteria - How does that translate into disease risk for salmon? Or whitewater recreationalists? Or the tribes to perform their ceremonies?"
Waverly Lake algae: How about this idea?

Like every summer in recent years, Albany’s Waverly Lake is now covered by a growing mass of algae on the surface of the pond. In the fall the algae will die and disappear, and by winter they’ll be gone. But in winter, who cares what the lake looks...
Mapleton Staple Reopens; Monkey Pox in Lane County; City Names Pitcher to top Law Enforcement Post

A cornerstone of the Mapleton business community has reopened. For years area residents and visitors could stop at the Alpha-Bit for a quick bite or to browse an eclectic and sometime funky selection of gifts and antiques. The café has reopened under new ownership and still offers the same experience. New owner Jon Noland is serving up soups, sandwiches and sweets; made fresh daily Thursdays through Monday. Noland also has the smoker going out front most days for a varying line-up of specials. The sweets are made by Noland’s mother, Orie Jenks, she owned and operated the Little Blue Hen Café at 17th street in Florence for many years.
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 4, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit,...
Search is on for missing hiker in Linn county

LINN COUNTY, Ore. - Linn County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing climber last seen on Mount Jefferson. Jeffrey Dale, 29, of Texas was last seen near the summit of Mount Jefferson near the 10,200' elevation mark, deputies said. Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies said the report came in...
Hwy. 36 Fatal, Lane Co., July 4

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Jeep Renegade, operated by Evelyn Carder (91) of Eugene, was stopped on Dorsey Lane at the intersection of Hwy 36. Carder proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a westbound yellow Freightliner dump truck, operated by Fred Morgan Jr (67) of Cheshire. Carder sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Morgan received minor injuries. Hwy 36 was closed for approximately 4 hours.
Fire damages house in Bayshore community Saturday night

WALDPORT – A fire that heavily damaged a house in the Bayshore community Saturday night is believed caused by improperly disposed fireworks. Firefighters and volunteers from three departments – Seal Rock, Central Oregon Coast and Yachats – responded to the blaze at 2509 Oceania Drive at 10:13 p.m. Saturday. The fire started next to a shed, which ignited the shed and spread to the back wall of the house. Firefighters knocked down the blaze on the exterior and then entered the house to fight it from the inside.
Acid attack victim breaks silence

EUGENE, Ore. -- After being brutally attacked with acid a Eugene woman is breaking her silence, hoping that sharing her story will lead to the arrest of her attacker. Officials with the Eugene police department said the 26-year-old female victim identifies as Native American. The victim said she wanted to remain anonymous, so she asked to be called "A."
Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles on Hwy 126W in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Saturday evening after he was hit by two vehicles while walking across Highway 126W in Lane County, according to Oregon State Police. At about 7:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. OSP said an investigation showed a northbound black Honda Fit and a white Ford F150 turned left from Territorial Road onto the highway and hit a man.
Illegal Firearms, Lane Co., July 4

LCSO release – Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies received information of the illegal manufacture of numerous firearms and firearm parts at a residence in the 3600blk of Ambleside Dr. in Springfield. Upon service of the warrant, deputies seized over 60 fully assembled firearms, dozens of homemade firearm suppressors, and enough various parts to assemble as many as a hundred more firearms. Only five of the firearms seized had serial numbers and two of those firearms were reported as stolen. Firearms that are assembled without serial numbered components are often referred to as “ghost guns”. Several different illicit drugs were located at the residence including cocaine, methamphetamine, and pills suspected to be fentanyl. The quantities of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine are considered “commercial amounts”, not just personal consumption quantities. Additionally found at the location was equipment used to create the firearm parts including milling machines, 3D-printers and a large laser engraving machine. 38 year old Andrew William Rogers was taken into custody. Rogers is a convicted felon. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Criminal trespass 2, Criminal Mischief 2, and Theft II. The case remains under consideration by the Lane County District Attorney’s Office.
Roseburg building total loss after fire

ROSEBURG, Ore.-- A commercial building is a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning. Roseburg Fire crews responded to the fire on the 2400 block of NW Stewart Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Officials said dispatch received reports of smoke showing from the roof. Firefighters used numerous engines and two...
