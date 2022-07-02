ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ceremony honors official grand opening of Edwin W. Peck Sr. Park

By SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the culmination of years of planning, preparation and collaboration. And the guest of honor, Edwin W. Peck Sr., 104 years old, couldn’t have been more elated at the June 24 ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official opening of the beachfront park in Daytona Beach Shores named in Peck’s...

JULY 4: Flagler Beach Stars & Stripes Parade Details & Traffic Plan

4th of July Parade Traffic Plan ~ The following information is being disseminated to proactively provide pertinent information to the public with regard to traffic detours associated with the upcoming “Stars & Stripes” holiday parade in Flagler Beach. This year’s parade is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4th, 2022 and the following detours will be in effect during the parade.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
Heading to local Independence Day events? Here's what to expect

Palm Coast will celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks over the Runways on Sunday, July 3, and the annual Flagler Beach Independence Day parade will be held the morning of July 4. Here's what to expect. Fireworks over the Runways. Fireworks over the Runways, held at the Flagler Executive Airport at...
PALM COAST, FL
Volusia County hurricane shelters: What you need to know

When disasters occur, Volusia County Government and Volusia County Schools join forces to provide emergency shelters for people who are unable to evacuate or ride out the storm in their homes. “Shelters do not provide luxury accommodations and should be used only as a last resort,” Jim Judge, interim director...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
A Fourth of July tribute to veterans

Cynthia Slater, president of the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP, places a wreath on behalf of Private First Class Albert Samuel Small during a tribute to him on Monday morning in Daytona Beach. Presented by the Marine Corps League Daytona and sponsored by the City of Daytona Beach, part of the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Lake County’s largest Fourth of July fireworks display will take place in Leesburg

The City of Leesburg will be celebrate the Fourth of July at Venetian Gardens. Festivities start at noon and will include kids play zone with inflatables, a water ski show, Leesburg Lightning baseball, festive foods, vendors and more. At 6 p.m., the country band Hayfire will be performing. Fireworks starts...
Owner of Cody’s in The Villages opening restaurant at neighboring retirement community

The owner of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages is opening a new restaurant at a neighboring retirement community. Allen and Amy Musikantow, owners of the Cody’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square, are opening another Cody’s near On Top of The World in Ocala. The restaurant will be located just west of 80th Avenue, on the north side of SW Highway 200/College Road.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Brevard Sheriff’s Office Independence Day Parade Set July 4 at 10 a.m., Starts From Merritt Island High

IT IS TIME TO CELEBRATE THE INDEPENDENCE OF OUR GREAT NATION SO JOIN US FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE!. This year’s parade is gonna be huge as we have over 40 floats, tons of BCSO resources, and of course, Junny America’s Top Police Dog and the other amazing K-9s of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office!
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Major renovation planned at Tractor Supply store in Leesburg

A major renovation is planned at the Tractor Supply store in Leesburg. Bids are due July 14 for the renovation project at the store located at 1706 Citrus Blvd. Construction is expected to begin in August. The renovation project will include the erection of a greenhouse. The work will include...
LEESBURG, FL
The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL

