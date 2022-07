ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of French researchers and broadcasters, with help from local volunteers, spent most of Tuesday working to exhume the remains of Peter Stewart Ney from his mausoleum in the cemetery at Third Creek Presbyterian Church. They’re hoping to finally be able to answer the question that has swirled around Ney for more than 170 years: Is he also French military leader Marshal Michel Ney who served with Napoleon Bonaparte until the fateful Battle of Waterloo?

