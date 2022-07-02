ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

8208 W. Oklahoma Ave

MATC Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 bedroom Updated Unit with Garage - This is a clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a building...

MATC Times

1753 North Humboldt Avenue

East Side 2BR w/ Den Available August 1st! Blocks from Brady Street! - Welcome home to this spacious two bedroom duplex! Located less than two blocks from the dinning and nightlife Brady St. has to offer! Minutes away from downtown Milwaukee!. Amenities:. • Stove and refrigerator included. • Storage in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2400 Northwestern Ave

**Updated 2 Bedroom LOWER - This must see, remodeled 2 bedroom lower features hardwood laminate flooring throughout, a brand new stylish tub surround along with new bathroom flooring, a fresh paint job, & spacious closets -- in unit AC provided, coin operated laundry in basement, & parking available for residents. Located near golf courses & parks, shopping, restaurants & nightlife, and a mere 10 minutes from the interstate. If you are interested in filling out an application, please visit our website www.mylandquest. com -- once approved, a private showing will be set up!
RACINE, WI
MATC Times

4246 S 60th St

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Available 10/1 - Rare opportunity for a 2 bedroom unit to come available here, so don't wait to check it out!. 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the top floor with heat, cooking gas and one off street parking spot included!. Rent: $895/month. Security Deposit- $1342.50.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Historic Hotel Grafton sold to Cedarburg couple

GRAFTON — After carefully and lovingly restoring the historic Hotel Grafton to its original 1892 charm, Kit Keller and Paul Rushing were not just going to hand the keys off to anyone. Paul Rushing first announced publicly at the Grafton Chamber of Commerce Awards event in May that he...
GRAFTON, WI
West Allis, WI
Business
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘We are all ready for it to be done’

OZAUKEE COUNTY — It may just be easier to hop onto the Ozaukee Interurban Trail if you want to get around southern Ozaukee County this summer. It seems the number of main thoroughfares open to area drivers is more limited every day as we enter the heart of the road work season.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Barbershop gives new life to historic Sullivan’s building in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Wis.— From small towns to big cities, barbershops have been a fixture around Wisconsin for generations. A new one in Cudahy is honoring that tradition while preserving a historic building. For well over a half century, Sullivan’s was a shoe shine and cigar shop along Packard Ave. in...
CUDAHY, WI
CBS 58

Thousands turn out for grand return of lakefront fireworks

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thousands came out for the return of the Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks. People have waited all day on the 3rd for the event, which didn't happen for two years due to COVID-19. People like Steven Gaskell said after going to smaller fireworks events the past few years, he wanted his kids to get the full experience this year as fireworks flew into the air from the barge on Lake Michigan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine 4th of July Parade Photos

Colors of red, white, and blue filled the streets of downtown Racine Monday, July 4, 2022 at the 4th Fest of Greater Racine 4th of July parade. Parade goers, community members, marching bands, schools, and organizations gathered to ring in Independence Day. The theme of this year’s festivity: “Home of the Brave.” Participants showcased this theme throughout the event in different ways.
RACINE, WI
The Hair Hut: Woman creates a tiny barbershop on wheels

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.— Mandy Jane Ashenfelter said even through the tough times, she is thankful she created The Hair Hut three years ago. “I am not in this to get rich,” she said. “If I was, I wouldn’t be here, but I’m so thankful and it’s worth it.”
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brady Street armed robbery near Walgreens

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened near Walgreens on Brady Street around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 5. The suspect implied he had a weapon, and demanded and obtained property. Police continue to seek suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sheboygan PD asks for patience as thousands expected at lakefront

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sheboygan wants those planning on celebrating to know certain rules regarding alcohol, boats and bonfires ahead of the Fourth of July. The Sheboygan Police Department wanted to remind those planning to celebrate in the city. Authorities mention that thousands are expected at the lakefront area.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Multiple mobile homes ravaged by fire near Union Grove

UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Multiple homes were ravaged by fire in the Hickory Haven mobile home park outside Union Grove Saturday night, on July 2, which Racine County Sheriffs Deputies said was started by someone grilling in a garage, leaving multiple people without a home. Deputies said that...
UNION GROVE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee and other municipalities postponing fireworks due to weather

MILWAUKEE — Due to the possibility of severe storms, many municipalities throughout southeastern Wisconsin have postponed their 4th of July fireworks displays. Here is the updated list:. Milwaukee fireworks in city parks: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Dr. M.L. King Jr. Park, Lake Park,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

July 4th Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Fourth of July holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, July 4. Reminder: Collection...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oconomowoc fatal fire at senior apartment complex

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Fire crews were called to the scene of an apartment fire at a senior housing complex near 2nd and Concord around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Upon arrival, flames were visible from a second-story apartment window and the building was in the process of being evacuated. Initially, crews contained the fire, then moved on to search and rescue operations. One resident was located inside the apartment where the fire was located. Unfortunately, they had succumbed to their injuries.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

70 vehicles on display at Whitewater’s Fourth of July car show

Some 70 vehicles, all entrants in the 37th Annual Whitewater Fourth of July Car Show, lined the municipal parking lot and grassy area across the street from the Whitewater Municipal Building Saturday. The one-day show was among attractions offered at the Whitewater Fourth of July Festival. Among committee members who...
WHITEWATER, WI

