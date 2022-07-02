Flood Advisory issued for Arroyo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark; Greene; Madison; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central Ohio and West Central Ohio, including the following counties, in Central Ohio, Madison and Union OH. In West Central Ohio, Clark and Greene. * WHEN...Until 800 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 452 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Springfield, London, Jefferson, Plain City, West Jefferson, Cedarville, Mount Sterling, South Charleston, Choctaw Lake, Lake Darby, New California, Harmony, Lisbon, Brighton, Lafayette, South Vienna, South Solon, Midway, Unionville Center and Clifton.
