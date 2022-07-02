ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

4-star All-American defensive lineman prospect sets July visit dates

By Adam Dubbin
 3 days ago
Now that a busy June is in the rearview mirror, Florida football’s recruiting staff turns its attention to July — a month that is expected to see another wave of visitors from some of the best prospects around the nation. Many of those who plan on making the trek to Gainesville have already dropped to see what Billy Napier has cooking in Hogtown and are hungry for what is in store at the end of the month.

The biggest events coming up are Florida’s summer cookout which follows the annual Friday Night Lights camp on July 29. Among those planning on attending is four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins, an All-American out of Gardendale (Alabama) who will get another taste of what the Orange and Blue has to offer while also hobnobbing with the staff and other recruits during his stay.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 265-pound lineman made an official visit to campus back on June 3 and came away impressed enough to come back for another round. The Gators are not alone in their pursuit of the Cotton State standout, with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, South Carolina Gamecocks and Oklahoma Sooners also among his top five preferred schools.

Collins is currently ranked No. 65 overall and No. 6 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 52 and 7, respectively. The latter’s Recruiting Prediction Machine favors ‘Bama considerably with a 92.5% chance of signing him, while the Gators are in fourth place with a 1.4% chance of snatching him from the Tide.

