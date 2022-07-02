ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Auburn among top three for four-star safety Avery Stuart

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Avery Stuart is one of Auburn’s top safety targets and is just days away from announcing his commitment.

The four-star prospect plays for Alabama Christian Academy in Montgomery and trimmed his final list to three schools Saturday. He will be deciding between Auburn, Kentucky, and Florida State.

The Tigers are looking to keep the positive momentum from landing four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb on Friday, but all signs point to Stuart becoming a Seminole.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Seminoles have 87.9% chance to land him and 247Sports’ Crystal Ball has three predictions, all for the Seminoles.

Somes positive’s for Auburn is that Stuart has been on campus three times and they are by far the closest school to home for him. The Tigers will be looking to pull off the upset when he commits on Wednesday.

If they can pull that off Stuart, who measures in at 6-foot-2 and 174-pounds, would become Auburn’s highest-rated commit at No. 197 overall and the No. 12 safety in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 16 player in Alabama.

