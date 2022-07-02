AXS Audio Professional Earbuds Review: Fabulous Sound and Excellent Battery Life

Take a break from recharging your smartphone all the time with the DOOGEE X96 Series long-lasting smartphones. This series consists of the DOOGEE X96 and X96 Pro. Both feature a massive 5400 mAh battery. Under normal use, the phones should last up to 1–3 days without a recharge. And, when the X96 is on standby, this cool gadget lasts up to a whopping 17 days. Both models also feature a 3-in-1 card slot supporting Nano SIM, Nano SIM, and a TF card. Meanwhile, the X96 Pro boasts a Samsung AI Quad Camera, ensuring that every shot is amazing with 13 MP, 2 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP cameras. What’s more, both phones feature a 6.52″ waterdrop display for an immersive visual experience. Even better, both phones offer fingerprint unlocking features, keeping your data safe. Finally, the X96 Pro runs on Android 11, while the X96 uses Android 11 Go.
