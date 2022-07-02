AXS Audio Professional Earbuds Review: Fabulous Sound and Excellent Battery Life

Truth be told, I'm not a huge fan of earbuds with ear hooks that wrap around the top of your ear. It's a design that Beats popularized with its Powerbeats line of earbuds, and it's not for everyone. But many people love these types of wireless sports buds because they add an element of security: While your buds may fall out of your ears, the hooks keep them attached to your head, preventing you from losing them or having them drop to the pavement, which may lead to some damage. That's an important feature, particularly if you wear earbuds while running and biking.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO