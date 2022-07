Don’t look for hot property on Million Dollar Listing New York: Bravo has paused production on the real estate show after nine seasons, Deadline has confirmed. Launched in 2013, the show was spinoff of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. It followed brokers Ryan Serhant and Frederik Eklund as they peddled pricey real estate in the Big Apple. Earlier this year, Eklund — also a star of the Los Angeles show — announced on Instagram that he was leaving the franchise.

