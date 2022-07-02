ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Nicole Richie Is Helping Sister Sofia Plan Her ‘Dream Wedding’ To Elliot Grange

By Erin Silvia
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/AP/Broadimage/Shutterstock

Nicole Richie, 40, is thrilled to be helping her sister Sofia Richie, 23, plan her wedding to Elliot Grange. The former reality star has “gotten closer” to the soon-to-be bride and has been giving her tips as she gets ready to walk down the aisle, according to one source. The process has actually helped them reminisce on younger years.

“Nicole Richie has been loving every second of helping her sister Sofia plan her dream wedding to Elliot Grainge,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The two of them would talk about their wedding when they were little girls, and it has really gotten them closer than they ever have. Sofia looks up to Nicole when it comes to fashion, and she knows that her sister wants her to look like the most beautiful bride ever on her day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOMB6_0gTFDFPH00
Nicole Richie has been helping Sofia Richie with her wedding. (Evan Agostini/AP/Broadimage/Shutterstock)

It turns out Sofia’s brother Miles Richie, 28, and dad Lionel Richie, 73, have also been helping her. “Nicole and Miles have been giving Sofia plenty of input when it comes to their ideas for her wedding day,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared with us. “Of course, Sofia is making the final decision on every last detail, but she couldn’t imagine going through this process without her family helping along the way. Lionel has also been incredibly sweet and he keeps saying he can’t wait to watch his baby girl get married. This really couldn’t have been a more perfect union for Sofia and Elliot. The love and support they have from friends and family has truly been overwhelming.”

Sofia and Elliot got engaged in April after dating for over a year. The hunk proposed to the beauty as he was surrounded by candles and flower petals and got down on one knee. She took to Instagram to announce the engagement and share photos of the special moment. “Forever isn’t long enough,” she wrote in the caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18s8iR_0gTFDFPH00
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grange got engaged in April. (David Buchan/Shutterstock)

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

