Sean O’Malley believes Pedro Munhoz opportunistically used his eye injury to escape defeat in their bantamweight clash at UFC 267 tonight. It was a very anti-climactic end to the main card curtain jerker, with the bout declared a no contest after Munhoz sustained an accidental eye poke from O’Malley in round two. Munhoz was given a five-minute time-out to recover from the injury. But after the ring-side physician assessed Munhoz, who told him that he couldn’t see out of his eye, the referee called the bout.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO