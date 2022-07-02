ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zane Denton transfers from Alabama to Tennessee

Alabama junior third baseman Zane Denton has transferred to Tennessee.

“I’m coming home,” Denton announced Saturday.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Denton is from Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee.

He started 58 games for the Crimson Tide in 2022, recording a .263 batting average, 13 home runs, 48 RBIs, 35 runs, 61 hits and 22 walks.

Tennessee finished 57-9 in 2022. The Vols won the Southeastern Conference East division, the league’s regular season championship and the tournament title.

Tennessee advanced to the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional after winning the Knoxville Regional.

