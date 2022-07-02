ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJvsQ_0gTF1bRq00

The Arizona Diamondbacks (35-42) face the Colorado Rockies (33-44) in the 2nd game of their 3-game series Saturday night in Denver. First pitch is 9:10 p.m. ET at Coors Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Rockies odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Diamondbacks lead 3-1

The Diamondbacks won Friday’s series opener 9-3, ending a 3-game road losing streak. They have won 3 of their last 4 games.

The Rockies have lost 2 straight at home after winning 5 in a row there – a 3-game sweep of the San Diego Padres and taking 2 of 3 just this past week from the L.A. Dodgers. Colorado is 3-7 in its last 10 games.

Diamondbacks at Rockies projected starters

LHP Dallas Keuchel vs. LHP Austin Gomber

Keuchel (2-5, 7.93 ERA) makes his 10th start overall and 2nd for Arizona after starting the season with the Chicago White Sox. He has a 2.15 WHIP, 5.7 BB/9 and 6.7 K/9 through 36 1/3 IP.

  • Last outing: No-decision, 4 1/3 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 3 BB, 7 K in his Diamondbacks debut Sunday, an 11-7 Arizona win over the visiting Detroit Tigers
  • Never pitched at Coors Field before

Gomber (3-7, 6.55 ERA) makes his 13th start in 15 appearances. He has a 1.49 WHIP, 2.9 BB/9 and 7.0 K/9 through 67 1/3 IP.

  • Returns to starting rotation after back-to-back relief appearances
  • Has allowed 5 runs or more in 3 of his last 4 starts

Diamondbacks at Rockies odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:53 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Diamondbacks +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Rockies -150 (bet $150 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Diamondbacks +1.5 (-150) | Rockies -1.5 (+122)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 12.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Diamondbacks at Rockies picks and predictions

Prediction

Rockies 8, Diamondbacks 4

The last time the Diamondbacks won 2 straight road games was June 8-9 against the Cincinnati Reds. They are 16-20 on the road this season.

The Rockies are 2-2 on this homestand and, as mentioned, lost 2 straight at Coors Field after winning 5 in a row.

This is a tough pick because both Keuchel and Gomber have struggled this season.

While I don’t trust the Diamondbacks on the road, Saturday’s result will come down to their offense. They are 16-2 in the last 18 games in which they scored at least 5 runs.

Take the ROCKIES (-150).

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

Twelve of the Diamondbacks’ last 14 losses have been by 2 or more runs. However, they are 22-14 ATS on the road and 21-13 ATS as road underdogs.

Meanwhile, the Rockies are 21-21 ATS at home.

Keuchel has struggled all season and pitches for the first time in Coors Field with the thin air. He will allow some runs.

Take the ROCKIES -1.5 (+122).

Expecting an Arizona loss, that means they likely will not reach 5 runs. Of their 42 losses, they have reached 5 runs only 6 times and 6 of their last 8 losses have had 11 runs or fewer.

Only 2 of the last 23 games for the Rockies had 13 or more runs.

Take UNDER 12.5 (-102).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings free agents that still remain unsigned

Training camp is right around the corner, and there are still impactful Minnesota Vikings free agents that have yet to be picked up by a team. There have been some updates since we last checked in a month ago, most notably with wide receiver Chad Beebe finding a home with the Houston Texans, and Dede Westbrook receiving a contract offer to return to Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Naquil Betrand decommits from Colorado, names new top six

Naquil Betrand was too good to be true for the Buffaloes. After previously committing to Colorado on March 22, the 2023 offensive tackle’s stock rose quickly and he soon earned offers from several top college football programs. Betrand, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound Philadelphia, Pennsylvania three-star, visited many of those elite schools, leading many to believe his Boulder pledge would soon be gone. His decommitment on Monday was expected, unfortunately. Betrand announced a new top six thereafter, and the Buffs didn’t make the cut. Instead, he narrowed it down to Georgia, Texas A&M, Syracuse, Auburn, Kentucky and Penn State. This news was anticipated before the Pac-12’s current dilemma, but some anxiety is likely appropriate regarding how CU’s recruits will react. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Colorado football state of the position: Interior Offensive Line
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy