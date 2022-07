DICKEY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 13th annual Sweet N’ Stickey in Dickey Rib Cook-off will be held outside of the Dickey Bar on Saturday, July 9th. All proceeds will be given to Hospice of the Red River Valley in memory of loved ones who have passed away, most of whom have received Hospice care in the community.

DICKEY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO