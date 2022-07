The Women’s European Championships kick off later today, when England host Austria. The Euros were originally due to be played during the summer of 2021 but were pushed back a year due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed the men’s Euros as well as the Summer Olympics. There will be 12 players representing Arsenal Women this summer, with all matches in the US available to watch on ESPN, ESPN+, and Univision and TUDN. In the UK, coverage will be provided by the BBC. Here are Arsenal’s players, by group.

WORLD ・ 7 HOURS AGO