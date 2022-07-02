ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

City of Rehoboth puts play into summertime days

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

The City of Rehoboth Beach Recreation Department offers people of all ages free opportunities to play, create, move, wonder and learn this summer. Children ages 2-12 can enjoy an assortment of arts and crafts activities...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

On July 4, Milton becomes Mayberry

On a hot summer day, Milton decided to take a trip to the past with an afternoon of family fun at the annual Bring Mayberry Back to Milton event July 4. A celebration of old-school town fairs, the event is geared toward kids, with a selection of old-fashioned games like ball toss, spin the wheel and rubber duck matching. A dunk tank is also set up, where throwers can attempt to dunk members of the Milton Fire Department. The afternoon also featured a patriotic bike parade, where kids ride bikes from Irish Eyes into Memorial Park.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

It’s all fun and games in downtown Lewes

Just when it looked like the Fourth of July Old-Fashioned Children’s Games in Lewes were about to be canceled, Ron Krajewski, a Lewes State Farm Insurance agent, stepped in to be chairman of the event. He knows a little something about children and fun and games; he and his wife Kate have four daughters.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Doo-Dah Parade tradition continues in Lewes

In 1968, Lewes friends Phyllis Hoenen and Carolyn Shockley gathered a few people together for an impromptu July 4 parade. It didn’t take long for the Doo-Dah Parade to become a unique tradition. Family and friends of the founders continue to carry on by spreading word about the parade and taking part in it. This year’s parade was held in memory of the founders and many others who have supported the parade over the years.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Bethany Beach 4th of July Parade returns

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- After a 2 year hiatus, Bethany Beach’s 4th of July parade returned to downtown, featuring parade floats, musical acts, VIP visitors and more. “It’s so important to us, our town has 1,000 residents through out the year and this weekend it swells to over 25,000,” said event Director Julie Malewski.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Community thanked for support of West Rehoboth Legacy Project

On behalf of West Side New Beginnings Inc. and Developing Artist Collaboration, we would like to thank everyone who came out and supported the West Rehoboth Legacy Project public mural unveiling June 20. It was a public dedication and presentation by our West Rehoboth Legacy community partners, presented by DAC in unity with West Side New Beginnings Inc. and the community of West Rehoboth. The mural features a largely unknown historical narrative of the iconic community of color, West Rehoboth, created by renowned and homegrown mural artist Terrance Vann. The content of the mural has been derived from oral histories of descendants of many area families from West Rehoboth as well as personal accounts from the West Rehoboth Legacy Partners Committee comprising Brenda Milbourne, Diaz Bonville, Waynne Paskins, Lucille Hood, Clyde Vann and led by our project historian Antoine Vann.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Aerial look at Rehoboth in 1932

Now that we’ve reached the peak tourist season in the Cape Region, let’s take a look at Rehoboth Beach 90 years ago. This photograph was made by J. Victor Dallin Aug. 9, 1932. It’s one of many of the East Coast in the Hagley Museum’s collection. A few notable observations include the railroad turning off Rehoboth Avenue and cutting across Wilmington, Delaware and Brooklyn avenues; Funland’s predecessor Playland, including a nice-sized ferris wheel; the Carlton Hotel, looking pretty similar to today; and the lack of any development north of the Henlopen Hotel, including all of North Shores and Ocean Drive out to Gordons Pond. The sand-covered street nearest the camera appears to be New Castle Street.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Milton celebrates the 4th of July with a festival

MILTON, Del. – The Milton 4th of July festival was filled with games, food, family, and fun. Attendees say it’s important to come together to celebrate with where are as a country right now. “I think it brings everybody together, at this time I think its real crucial...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth’s One Virginia Avenue gets a new pool

Rehoboth beachgoers got an unexpected viewing experience the morning of June 24 – the lifting and then installation of a new pool at One Virginia Avenue. Similar to other projects that require a heavy object to be lifted to the rooftop of a building, a crane was used for this move too. The pool was strapped to a trailer parked in the lot between the Village Improvement Association and the Pennsylvania Railroad House. The crane operator slowly lifted the pool from the trailer and then rotated it around toward One Virginia Avenue, which is a 105-unit condominium complex that sits on the Boardwalk. Facing the Boardwalk, on the ground level, are Rehoboth Toy & Kite and Atlantic Cycles.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

21224 ROBIN ROAD - EXCEPTIONAL WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITY IN REHOBOTH BEACH

4 bed / 3 full bath / 2 half bath / 2,400 sf / $2,075,000. Rare Waterfront Opportunity - Large 1/2 acre lot surrounded by water on two sides and 180 degree panoramic views of the Rehoboth Bay, Lewes Rehoboth Canal, Dewey Beach Skyline, and Thompson Island! Discover this beautiful setting with boat dock and lots of room for a pool. Ground level features garage parking for your cars, lots of storage, solar panel battery room, powder room, and patio area for entertaining. Main level features a great room with lots of windows and doors to enjoy the views with a gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Great room opens to kitchen and dining room and multiple doors out to wrap around deck. Kitchen features white cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances. There is an office and laundry room on this level as well as two owners' suites. The top level features two more bedrooms that share a jack and jill bathroom, loft area, and storage. The wrap around deck has a retractable awning and is serviced by a chair lift. The solar panels create enough energy for no electric bills and allow you to sell power and make money too! Enjoy sunsets from your wrap around deck. Watch the wildlife all around you and the boats heading up and down the Lewes Rehoboth Canal! Convenient to Rehoboth and Dewey Beaches and area restaurants and attractions.Take the virtual tour!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

2022 Delaware State Fair Ticket Contest

WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO ONE OF THESE DELAWARE STATE FAIR CONCERTS: SAM HUNT, TRACE ADKINS, ZZ TOP, OR HANK WILLIAMS, JR. WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON GOOD MORNING DELMARVA 5AM-7AM BEGINNING TUESDAY, JULY 12 THROUGH FRIDAY, JULY 15. 2022 Delaware State Fair Ticket Contest Official Rules. No purchase...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 7/5/22

The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission has canceled its regularly scheduled July meeting due to a lack of agenda items, according to a notice from the city. For more information, contact the city at 302-227-6181 or information@cityofrehoboth.com. Henlopen Acres meeting set July 8. The quarterly Henlopen Acres commissioner meeting is set...
LEWES, DE
veranda.com

This Well-Traveled Delaware Beach House Is ﻿Designed to Gather and Inspire

Several years ago, one of Mona Hajj’s long-term clients purchased a condo in Bethany Beach for the whole family to vacation together, but it didn’t take long before they outgrew the place. After 20 years of working closely with the client on multiple homes, it was time to take on a ground-up project that would become the ultimate retreat for their busy, growing family that’s now spread across both coasts. They struck gold by finding a spectacular beachfront lot in the same neighborhood as their condominium building, and it was time to hit the ground running.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Kickboxing and journaling for teens event set July 12

At its most recent event, Mental Health Alternatives hosted a group of teens June 15 on Lewes Beach. Attendees learned how mindfulness, focusing on present-moment awareness, can help them handle the stress and anxiety of life with a bit more ease. They practiced breath work and made their own glitter jars to represent the mind during both calm and agitated states.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth fireworks blast Cape Region into Independence Day

A perfect beach day July 3 was followed by a perfect night for fireworks in Rehoboth Beach. A nice breeze kept the humidity at bay for the most part. The beach and Boardwalk was shoulder to shoulder during the colorful display. The Funsters kicked off the show with a lively performance at the Bandstand, which is celebrating its 60th year this year. The crew from Zambelli Fireworks set off more than 1,000 fireworks.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Trinity Faith Christian Center celebrates Fourth of July

The Trinity Faith Christian Center held its annual Fourth of July celebration and car show July 2 on New Road in Lewes. Music, free food, kids’ games and a cool classic car show brought crowds out to celebrate the holiday. Multi-cultural and multi-denominational attendees have enjoyed 26 years of...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Open House - 17754 Whaling Ct, Lewes, DE

Great space offered in this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located in the heart of the Lewes Beach area! Freshly painted throughout and brand new carpeting in all bedrooms and main living areas including basement! The open and spacious kitchen includes Stainless Steel appliances and tile backsplash! Other important upgrades to mentioned are the new in 2019 HVAC outdoor unit and new in 2022 electric water heater! The 1st floor of the home offers 2 flex rooms/office space, a nice size living room that is open to the kitchen, a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a rear sunroom/dining space. The 2nd floor offers a generous master suite with walk in closet and private bath, 3 additional bedrooms and 1 guest bathroom. The basement of this home accommodates extra living space/rec room and another full bathroom. There is ample basement storage and a full laundry area. The exterior of the home has stone front accents and is nicely landscaped. There is ideal space in the rear yard to add a patio or fencing. Home is move in ready! Cape Henlopen School District!
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes to welcome America in Bloom judges July 12-13

Judges from the America in Bloom program will visit Lewes Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12 and 13, to assess its entry in the national awards program. Lewes in Bloom is spearheading the effort, with businesses and community members are providing support citywide. Judges will be given a tour of the...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Jeanne Locklair gallery opening set July 10 in Harbeson

Jeanne Locklair will host her first public gallery opening from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, July 10, for her studio at 18924 Harbeson Road, Harbeson. Born in New York City, Locklair loved art from childhood when she designed clothes for her dolls, wrote poetry and drew pictures. In high school, her works were featured in annual art shows, often winning certificates of merit and special attention. After high school, she was discovered and represented by The Youth Fashion Guild in New York for her ability to work with color and a variety of media.
HARBESON, DE
Cape Gazette

Champagne luncheon returns to CHEER Car Show Aug. 6

CHEER will host its 12th Annual Car, Truck and Bike Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Warren L. and Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center at 20520 Sand Hill Road off Route 9 east of Georgetown. Featured this year will be Georgetown Fire...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

First Town’s Independence Day Boat Parade does not disappoint

Ben Franklin, former presidents, an American bald eagle, and plenty of stars and stripes highlighted the 2022 Lewes Independence Day Boat Parade on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. Nearly two dozen registered boats and a few parade crashers showcased decked-out vessels for hundreds of spectators lined along both sides of the canal.
LEWES, DE

