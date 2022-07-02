City of Rehoboth puts play into summertime days

4 bed / 3 full bath / 2 half bath / 2,400 sf / $2,075,000. Rare Waterfront Opportunity - Large 1/2 acre lot surrounded by water on two sides and 180 degree panoramic views of the Rehoboth Bay, Lewes Rehoboth Canal, Dewey Beach Skyline, and Thompson Island! Discover this beautiful setting with boat dock and lots of room for a pool. Ground level features garage parking for your cars, lots of storage, solar panel battery room, powder room, and patio area for entertaining. Main level features a great room with lots of windows and doors to enjoy the views with a gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Great room opens to kitchen and dining room and multiple doors out to wrap around deck. Kitchen features white cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances. There is an office and laundry room on this level as well as two owners' suites. The top level features two more bedrooms that share a jack and jill bathroom, loft area, and storage. The wrap around deck has a retractable awning and is serviced by a chair lift. The solar panels create enough energy for no electric bills and allow you to sell power and make money too! Enjoy sunsets from your wrap around deck. Watch the wildlife all around you and the boats heading up and down the Lewes Rehoboth Canal! Convenient to Rehoboth and Dewey Beaches and area restaurants and attractions.Take the virtual tour!

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 22 HOURS AGO