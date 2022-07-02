ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

1 migrant killed, 7 injured near Serbia-Hungary border

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — A clash between two groups of migrants near the Serbia-Hungary border left one person dead and seven others injured Saturday, Serbia's state television reported.

The migrants were stranded in northern Serbia while attempting to cross into the European Union when the violence erupted. The injured were taken to a local hospital, including a 16-year-old girl who was seriously injured, Serbian media reports said, quoting doctors.

They said the clash, which included firearms, occurred in a forest near the border with Hungary. Police blocked off the area while conducting the investigation.

The clash also involved migrant smugglers from Afghanistan and Pakistan who take money to get them across the border, according to the media reports, which couldn't be independently verified.

Thousands of migrants fleeing wars and poverty in Africa, Asia and the Middle East are stranded in the Balkans, one of the major European routes for those trying to reach Western Europe.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

U.S. military’s newest weapon against China and Russia: Hot air

The Pentagon is working on a new plan to rise above competition from China and Russia: balloons. The high-altitude inflatables, flying at between 60,000 and 90,000 feet, would be added to the Pentagon’s extensive surveillance network and could eventually be used to track hypersonic weapons. The idea may sound...
Daily Beast

Putin Pal Drops Menacing Hint: a ‘Cleansing’ Is Coming for Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s key ally Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has started hinting at what may be next in Russia’s war, and it doesn’t sound pretty. Lukashenko claimed this weekend that he thinks it’s time for Europe to face a “moral cleansing.”. “The time has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balkans#Western Europe#The European Union#Serbian#European#The Associated Press
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
106K+
Followers
111K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy