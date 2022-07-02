Nets rescind Kessler Edwards' qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent

Kessler Edwards is now an unrestricted free agent instead of a restricted FA. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Nets have rescinded their qualifying offer to free agent wing Kessler Edwards, sources tell Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The move makes Edwards an unrestricted free agent instead of a restricted FA.

The 44th overall pick in the 2021 draft, Edwards spent most of his rookie year on a two-way contract, then was signed to a standard deal right before the end of the regular season in order to make him playoff-eligible.

Edwards showed some promise in his first NBA season, averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 48 appearances (20.6 MPG). The former Pepperdine standout posted a .412/.353/.842 shooting line and even made 23 starts when the team’s depth was impacted by injuries and COVID-19.

While the Nets will no longer have the ability to unilaterally match any offer Edwards receives, they still hold his Non-Bird rights and could re-sign him. The club previously declined his minimum-salary player option in order to make him a restricted free agent, signaling that there was interest in a longer-term deal.

Brooklyn’s motives for pulling Edwards’ QO now are unclear, but it’s possible that with Kevin Durant‘s and Kyrie Irving‘s situations still up in the air, the club wanted to maximize its roster flexibility and not risk Edwards accepting his $1,837,966 qualifying offer — doing so would have locked in his salary for 2022-23 and given him the ability to veto a trade through the 2023 deadline.