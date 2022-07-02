ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Busy Idaho state parks set for upgrades

By BETSY Z. RUSSELL brussell@idahopress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE — Idaho’s state parks are due for big upgrades this year, and some already have started. At the same time, state park use is going strong, with the most popular campgrounds booking up as much as nine months in advance. “We’ve had two years of record...

KIDO Talk Radio

Did You Know These Are the Top 5 Deepest Lakes in Idaho?

Hope y'all had a great 4th of July! It's the middle of Summer and tis' the season for visiting Idaho's beautiful lakes and spending time on the lakes with our friends and families — I've been curious, which lakes in Idaho are the deepest? Have you been to any of these lakes, or maybe even all of them?
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Company Hides $2,000 And More East Of Twin Falls For All To Hunt

Treasure seekers in Idaho can now hunt for a box that contains $2,000 and other prizes and is reportedly hidden east of Twin Falls between Pocatello and Island Park. A real treasure hunt is underway in southeastern Idaho, and Magic Valley residents might not have to travel more than 115 miles or so to locate the stash worth more than $2,200. The Anderson Hicks Group of Idaho Falls created the treasure hunt, according to details shared at KSL.com. Along with $2,000, there is said to be tickets included to destinations such as the Idaho Falls Zoo, the local race track, and the Museum of Idaho, according to KSL.com.
boisedev.com

Idaho fuel distributor United Oil acquired by Christensen

Christensen Pacific Northwest, fuel, propane, and lubricant distributor giant, acquired United Oil, which operates out of Southern Idaho. United Oil was founded in Twin falls in 1939 as a fuel service station with delivery to farms across the Magic Valley. In 1948, R.L Franklin Jr. established Franklin Oil in Caldwell, which began with home heating oil delivery and farm delivery. In 1957, the Franklin family purchased United Oil and for years to come, the family continued to make large acquisitions to become one of the lead distributors in Southern Idaho.
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Hypocritical Fireworks Law Should Be Ended Or Enforced

We only have a few more days of what I like to call the fireworks insanity season in Idaho. As we've covered here, Idaho has a ban on aerial fireworks, prohibiting the whopper fireworks from being purchased. We all know that the current fireworks law is a joke. One must wonder why we have a law against selling aerial fireworks if that law is not enforced?
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Over 60 Idaho communities receive funding to improve water systems

A view of the city of Juliaetta from McGary Grade. (Anteia McCollum/Idaho Capital Sun) A total of 63 communities across Idaho will receive funding for clean water projects ranging from the evaluation and repair of current water distribution to removing lead water pipes. The Idaho Legislature allocated millions of dollars...
107.9 LITE FM

Internet Blames Mormons For This ‘Dirty’ Idaho TikTok Trend

When it comes to TikTok, Idaho is no stranger to going viral. From car crashes to total "fail" moments--Idaho has had its time in the TikTok spotlight. The current talk of Idaho TikTok isn't a crazy singular incident, however-- it's actually a full-blown, nationwide trend!. The 'Dirty' TikTok Trend Taking...
Idaho State Journal

Idaho poised for another record state budget surplus

The state of Idaho is swimming in an ocean of cash and poised to post its second consecutive record state budget surplus. State budget analysts are projecting that the state ended fiscal year 2022 on Thursday with a surplus of about $1.3 billion, Idaho Division of Financial Management Director Alex Adams told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday. State budget officials will likely know the exact figure on about July 20, after the state closes the books and completes year end transfers and bookkeeping work. ...
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Not In Boise

Welcome to the Fourth of July weekend, where Americans, young and old, celebrate our nation's independence by going to parades, hosting barbeques, and watching many fireworks. In Idaho, several cities will host their fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately lay claim to the largest fireworks display in the state?
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Counties with the most veterans in Idaho

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
104.3 WOW Country

Why July 3rd is so Special to All Idahoans

Today is July 3rd, the day before celebrating our nation's independence. Today is also known as Idaho Day, when the Gem State became the 43rd state in the union. Idahoans near and far have taken time to celebrate our great state. There is a native pride in Idahoans regardless of whether or not you were born in the Gem State.President Benjamin Harrison was the president who allowed Idaho to become a state on this day in 1890. The president visited the former Idaho territory and planted a tree to celebrate the occasion. The Idaho Territory was created by President Abraham Lincoln during our nation's most challenging time, the Civil War. Many Idaho historians believe Lincoln had a particular affinity for the land that would one day become our home.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Montana WILD announces free July events

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Guided Bird Walks: Wednesday, July 6th at 8 and 8:30 a.m. Join experts from Montana WILD and Birds and Beasleys for a guided bird walk around Spring Meadow Lake. We will observe and identify many species that call the lake home during the summer months. 8 a.m. will be a more adult focused walk, while the 8:30 a.m. walk will be more family oriented. Call or email to register: 406-444-9941 or jeanne.connolly@mt.gov.
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Law enforcement in Weber County, Utah, turned their eyes toward Idaho as they tried to discern the identity of a man whose badly decomposed body was found in the Weber River this week in 1922. Sheriff Richard Pincock sent a letter to the postmaster at Idaho Falls, informing him that they had found an envelope addressed to one John Ginley, with an Idaho Falls address. “The envelope was sent from Mackay, and a query has also been sent there,” the Standard-Examiner reported. “When found, the body was badly decomposed. The only clue to follow was the envelope in the man’s pocket, which contained no letter or paper.” The Idaho Falls postmaster said he had no knowledge of a John Ginley, the newspaper report said.
Bonner County Daily Bee

Time to bring home some walleye from Lake Pend Oreille

It’s early summer, and walleye in Lake Pend Oreille are on the move along the northern shoreline of the lake. The lake water has warmed, walleye are feeding after spawning and fish are becoming more active. Over the past month fish have moved away from known spawning areas and...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

San Juan Islands waterway to be renamed for Lummi leader

(The Center Square) – The state Board of Natural resources passed a motion on Tuesday morning approving renaming Harney Channel in the San Juan Islands after an indigenous businessman and community leader. It was one of four name changes previously approved on April 26 by the Washington State Committee...
