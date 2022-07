An Alex Morgan brace set the U.S. women’s national team on its way in their CONCACAF W Championship opener, as the tournament favorites posted a 3-0 win over Haiti Monday night. After an early scare saw Haiti miss by inches after some poor set piece defending, the USWNT settled down and eventually took a 16th minute lead. Sophia Smith’s low cross from the right picked Morgan out at the near post, and Morgan produced a spectacular flick past goalkeeper Lara Larco. Morgan headed home another cross from the right seven minutes later to pad the lead, with Kelley O’Hara picking her out...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO