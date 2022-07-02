Photos: Nature's fireworks, aurora borealis, seen across western Washington

PROSSER, Wash. - A wildfire broke out Monday in the Tri-Cities area that was last estimated to be burning in over 3,000 acres. The fire is located right on the border of Benton and Yakima counties between Prosser and Mabton and has been named the "Byron Hill Fire." The last...
A total of 15 counties in Washington state are experiencing high Covid community levels. According to the CDC, six of those are in Western Washington, including: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Lewis, Pierce, and Thurston counties. The remaining nine counties in Eastern Washington include: Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Spokane, Ferry, Lincoln, Walla...
Covid cases are high in many Washington counties. KUOW's newest podcast "The Blue Suit" debuts, showcasing heirlooms and objects that hold special meaning. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for July 5, 2022. Stay up to date with the Today So Far Blog!. I just moved...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The average price of a one-bedroom apartment in Washington state has increased 8% in the last six months, according to a study by QuoteWizard. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Washington state is $1,360 per month. That's an 8% increase from January 2022 and a 19% increase from 2020.
Be on the lookout: The Shark Week Blimp is touring the U.S. and is set to fly over Puget Sound-area cities between July 5-9 (2022). There actually are two blimps touring — one on the East Coast, one on the West Coast — to promote the upcoming “Shark Week,” which starts July 24 on the Discovery Channel.
While Albert Nuñez was in a Dallas-area hospital fighting COVID-19 in late 2020, his family helped him remain positive by bringing photos from hikes and other outings in Seattle and around Washington state. Nuñez had moved back to his native Dallas in 2018 after 15 years living in Seattle....
The end of the 1918 influenza pandemic in the early 1920s ushered in a rough, reactionary period in America. People were frustrated by war, inflation, and pandemic restrictions. Pent-up resentments with a rapidly changing society let loose as flu masks flew off and quarantines ended. The Jazz Age was flourishing,...
SEATTLE - Health officials say COVID is exploding in our state and the CDC is recommending people mask up in six counties in an effort to curb new infections. The statewide seven-day case rate is around 241 new cases per 100,000 people, and 10% of all hospital beds are being used by COVID patients. Officials say 68% of the state’s population has received at least two doses of the vaccine.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. — A wildfire that burned more than 200 acres in the Upper Peninsula since Saturday is expected to be contained by the end of Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the fire occurred in a Schoolcraft County swamp. We’re told the area proved...
ARIZONA STRIP – The Antelope Valley wildfire burned just over 100 acres in the Arizona Strip in north Mohave County. The Bureau of Land Management said lightning sparked the fire on June 26 near Mt. Trumbull, about 65 miles south of St. George, Utah. The BLM reported the fire...
PORTLAND, Ore. — There was plenty of lightning on Saturday, July 2, east of the Cascades. Luckily, those thunderstorms were accompanied by rain. The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center in Portland reported 18 new fires were started and those fires burned 17 total acres. The July 3 morning briefing from...
Earlier today on the Weather MN blog we warned about a line of severe storms in central South Dakota that could blast parts of Minnesota later this afternoon, and the situation is becoming clearer, with the National Weather Service watching a developing derecho packing damaging winds up to 90 mph.
Thunderstorms that produced over 260 lightning strikes sparked at least four fires over the weekend in Siskiyou County, Cal Fire officials said. All the fires are contained as of Monday morning. The summer storms began on Saturday afternoon, with light rain starting to fall around 2:30 p.m. and thunder accompanying...
VENETA, Ore. -- Love and peaches, and fair thee well: The Oregon Country Fair returns to western Oregon for the first time since the pandemic with new restrictions in place. "You've got to be vaccinated to actually work here. and I know that as guests come in, they either have to have a negative test from the day before or their vax card," said James Pemberton, media liaison for OCF.
When it comes to TikTok, Idaho is no stranger to going viral. From car crashes to total "fail" moments--Idaho has had its time in the TikTok spotlight. The current talk of Idaho TikTok isn't a crazy singular incident, however-- it's actually a full-blown, nationwide trend!. The 'Dirty' TikTok Trend Taking...
The National Weather Service in Billings issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several Montana counties, including Yellowstone County, effective until late Monday night. Threats from these thunderstorms include frequent lightning strikes, heavy wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour, and possible tennis ball-sized hail. Several cities under this storm watch include Billings, Hardin, and Glendive.
SEATTLE - Later this afternoon, we're forecasting cloudy skies and scattered rain. Showers stick around through Thursday, but drier weather is on tap…just in time for the weekend. Tuesday, highs will lift into the low to mid 70s for many backyards in Puget Sound. Increasing clouds are expected with...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The new interactive wildfire risk map from the Oregon Department of Forestry shows how at risk your property is from wildfires. But some property owners say the map doesn't accurately reflect the fire danger on their land. The map is just the first step in the...
Comments / 0