New Haven, CT

133 Howe Street

Scribe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Walk to Broadway, shopping, theaters, cafes and restaurants. - Near Yale schools of Art, Architecture, Drama, Payne...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Scribe

73 Edgewood Ave

Historic Single-Family Home Close to Yale - - 4 Bedrooms. - Generous kitchen connected to living/dining area with decorative fireplace. - Close to Yale Law, School of Art, School of Architecture, Main Campus, Broadway shops and restaurants. Steps to Yale shuttle!. Call today for a showing! (203) 456-8960 x67 Virtual...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New food truck park in the works for Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn — A transformation is underway along Farmington Avenue in Hartford. The site of a former gas station along the west end of the street is being converted into a food truck destination. A husband and wife from the capital city are creating the West Side Square Food Trucks and Marketplace.
HARTFORD, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

For The East End, Finally, A Taste Of Honey

A neighborhood stepchild is receiving the attention it richly deserves – a new library, construction underway for a pharmacy, health clinic, jazz-themed restaurant and grocery store in a food desert – including an examination to transform major corridors into a two-way streets to aid commerce and traffic flow.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Owner of popular Hartford market plans to rebuild after fire

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are trying to figure out what started a massive fire at the Sigourney Market on Ashley Street. The fire is a big loss for the community. Crews demolished the market on Tuesday. Neighbors said this was one of the few areas in the neighborhood they...
HARTFORD, CT
City
New Haven, CT
iheart.com

Blue Back Square’s first comedy night opens to a full house!

The town of West Hartford’s premiere shopping plaza Blue Back Square had its first Comedy Night Showcase as part of their summer lineup. For more information check out the events tab on bluebacksquare.com by clicking here!. Thanks to the beautiful weather, a killer lineup, and hardworking team behind the...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven police investigate Beers St. shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a shooting on Beers Street that left one woman injured. According to police, an officer was approached by a New Haven woman outside of Yale New Haven Hospital just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. The 23-year-old woman, who was struck by gunfire, was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

143 1/2 South Main

The IVE at SoNo South - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems put more money in your pocket. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Located steps from Downtown SoNo it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95 and the train station!
NORWALK, CT
Scribe

550 Whitney Avenue 16

1BR East Rock Penthouse with Priv. Rooftop Terrace - Property Id: 293690. This apartment is a brand new remodel in the penthouse of a great building on quiet Whitney Ave close to all the great local markets and shops and walking/biking distance to Yale. Postdocs and PhDs as well as SOM students tend to love this place, but there's a great mix of professionals as well.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Multiple state parks closed due to filled capacity

(WTNH) – DEEP officials have announced that multiple state parks have closed on Monday, July 4, due to a full-capacity parking lot. Parks that are currently closed include: Gardner Lake State Park in Salem. Burr Pond State Park in Torrington. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam. Bigelow Hollow […]
SALEM, CT
Scribe

6 Skokorat Street

Large 1 bedroom apartment located in Seymour - Large 1 bedroom townhouse apartment located in Seymour. Apartment includes 1.5 baths, oversized closets and appliances. Carpet throughout. Laundry facilities located in between each building. Plenty of off street parking.Two Month's security deposit plus 1st month's rent to move in. Credit & background check. ONLINE RENT PAYMENTS ONLY. For more information or to schedule a showing please call (203)888-9342. More vacancies available at www.oakbridgeman.com.
SEYMOUR, CT
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 310 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven, Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 310 Grand Concourse, a 14-story residential building in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 135,106 square feet, with 157 units and 66 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 24 units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $56,983 to $115,280.
BRONX, NY
FOX 61

Families enjoy Hartford Fourth of July celebrations

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford's second annual Bonanza event Sunday attracted many to Bushnell Park for live music, local food vendors, and fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July. "Coming out of the pandemic I think it’s essential to get people out," Event Organizer Eugene Morton Jr. said. "Just trying...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Predator fish seen in Middletown pond

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A dam removal project is slated to begin next summer in Middletown but the project has caused concerns that a “predator fish” may be swimming around in a town pond to resurface. In Sep. 2017 a fisherman took photographs of a strange fish he captured at Pameacha Pond that had the […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police seek ‘endangered runaway’

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are looking for a teenage boy they described as an “endangered runaway.”. They said 14-year-old Romeo Santiago was reported missing early Tuesday morning. He’s described as having black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5′5″ tall and weighs 110 pounds....
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford firefighters respond to building blaze

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford firefighters said they battled an aggressive blaze at Sigourney Market on Ashley Street near Huntington Street on the Fourth of July. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday morning, and officials reported that people had heard explosions coming from the building just before crews arrived. One neighbor even […]
WTNH

Bridgeport woman left toddlers in hot car: police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport woman was due in court Tuesday for charges related to leaving her two children unattended in a hot car in June. Bridgeport police received multiple 911 calls on June 18 reporting that two toddlers had been left alone in a hot car. The car was left sitting in a […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

