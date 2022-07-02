ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Bird Lore: Cedar Waxwing

Cover picture for the articleThe Cedar Waxwing is an extremely social bird, found in small flocks to huge gatherings. The collective nouns for a flock of this species are “ear-full” and “museum.” While such specialized collective nouns enrich language, flock is probably the most common collective noun for most bird...

Scene in Edmonds: Feeding time

Photographer Ken Pickle reports that bir parents are busy feeding their fledged offspring in his yard. “They are hitting my suet feeder pretty good, and also finding insect larvae in the trees,” he says.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Home + Work: Your best SnoCo summer yet

The sun has been showing up more lately, and we’re not even going to get into the fact that it’s early July. This column is all about blessings at work and at home, so we’re focusing on the positive: The Sun Has Been Showing Up More Lately. And that means we’re readjusting our schedules to spend some quality time with it.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Doe, a deer

Michael Hrankowski was working in his Seaview neighborhood garden Saturday when he observed this doe walking north on 84th Avenue West. “She sauntered to the end of the street before turning back and heading east on 186th toward Seaview Park,” Hrankowski said.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

PAWS Preteen Workshop helps kids learn how to care for animals

Lynnwood’s Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is hosting preteen pop-up workshops every Thursday until August 25. PAWS Preteen Workshops are a community of preteens aged 9-12 dedicated to improving the lives of animals both at the animal shelter and in the community. At these events, attendees will develop a deeper understanding of animal welfare, complete community service projects, learn from guest speakers and foster their leadership skills.
LYNNWOOD, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Zippy’s Giant Burgers closing after 14 years – ‘heartbreaking is a monumental understatement’

(WSB photo from Zippy’s opening day in 2008) In May 2008, punk rocker Blaine “Zippy” Cook (above right) opened a hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Highland Park and drew a crowd. They followed him to a bigger space in White Center three years later. But now – Zippy’s Giant Burgers has just emailed some giant news: They’re closing. Here’s the announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Kind of 4th celebration returns with something for everyone

Downtown Edmonds streets were filled with holiday revelers Monday for the 2022 Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July parade, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. Approximately 80 entries — ranging from war veterans to dancing horses to bagpipers — kept parade-goers entertained. There were costumed super hero...
EDMONDS, WA
seattleschild.com

Look up! The Shark Week Blimp will be in the Puget Sound area this week

Be on the lookout: The Shark Week Blimp is touring the U.S. and is set to fly over Puget Sound-area cities between July 5-9 (2022). There actually are two blimps touring — one on the East Coast, one on the West Coast — to promote the upcoming “Shark Week,” which starts July 24 on the Discovery Channel.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds’ SE Asia Foundation again earns top rating for nonprofits

Edmonds-based nonprofit the SE Asia Foundation, has received a 2022 “Top Rated” badge awarded by the Great Nonprofits organization, a recognized platform for community-sourced ratings for nonprofits. The SE Asia Foundation has a mission of eliminating poverty by educating and providing for the welfare of girls and women...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Where’s Waldo scavenger hunt returns to Edmonds Bookshop July 5-25

The Edmonds Bookshop is bringing the Where’s Waldo scavenger hunt back to downtown Edmonds during the month of July. From July 5-25, scavenger-hunters can pick up a passport at any participating business or organization, get it stamped after finding the Waldo figure “hiding” at each location, then present the passport to Edmonds Bookshop to collect a prize (while supplies last)!
EDMONDS, WA
KREM

Study finds Washington rent prices have jumped 8% since January

SPOKANE, Wash. — The average price of a one-bedroom apartment in Washington state has increased 8% in the last six months, according to a study by QuoteWizard. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Washington state is $1,360 per month. That's an 8% increase from January 2022 and a 19% increase from 2020.
SPOKANE, WA
eatinseattle.com

Light Sleeper Opens in Seattle’s Chophouse Row

Newly-opened in Seattle’s Chophouse Row, Light Sleeper offers innovative small plates inviting guests to indulge their curiosity and enjoy indoor-outdoor dining. Light Sleeper announces new concept, accessible natural wine list and adventurous menu after opening initially during the pandemic as a wood-fired pizza restaurant. Owners Eli Dahlin (chef) and Ezra Wicks (sommelier) bring Seattle a hybrid “terroir bar” with numerous eclectic glass pours not found elsewhere, and a world-class menu that offers rotating small plates, each designed to be a singular culinary experience. Additionally, guests will experience a concise list of handmade and terroir-inflected spirits, and cocktails highlighting sherry, vermouth, brandy, verjus, and other grape-derived ingredients.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Many in Seattle face exceedingly long wait times to get a passport

SEATTLE - It’s a difficult time for travelers for a variety of reasons, with airline schedules in flux and sky-high gas prices—but if you’re in need of a passport, the challenges are even greater. On Tuesday, a noticeable crowd formed outside of Seattle’s passport office. Some had...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Why Seattle Humane is seeing more and more pets at its shelter

Seattle Humane has noticed more and more pets coming into its shelter, and it wants people to know that it is not because people are starting to return to the office. It's because they don't have housing. While there are many reasons why a person would turn in their pets, Seattle Humane believes current financial hardships and housing insecurity is prompting a spike in drop offs.
SEATTLE, WA
seattleite.com

New Waterfront Restaurant: Lakeside South Lake Union

One of Seattle’s newest waterfront restaurants, Lakeside, opened on June 16th, just in time for the summer. Located at Lake Union Piers (formerly Chandler’s Cove), Lakeside offers guests unparalleled views of the downtown Seattle skyline and Lake Union while enjoying a five-course prix fixe dinner menu, weekend brunch, or a sip-and-savor a la carte menu featuring bold flavors and unique ingredients.
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Fireworks Over Des Moines

Fireworks Over Des Moines returns for 4th of July 2022. Due to construction the event on the marina floor will be a little smaller, but the fireworks will be as big as ever. There will be NO PARKING at the North Marina parking lot and attendance will be limited. But there will still be live music, food trucks, and a beer/wine garden for you to enjoy.
DES MOINES, WA
parentmap.com

Mountlake Terrace July 3 Fireworks

This year’s festivities will be scaled back from recent years. Beginning at 6:00 p.m. the fun will include a DJ and food trucks. A fantastic fireworks display over beautiful Lake Ballinger will be the highlight of the event when darkness falls at approximately 10:00 p.m. Although personal fireworks are...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

