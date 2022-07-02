Woman arrested after allegedly biting Dewey officer

A Rehoboth Beach man faces gun and assault charges after an argument with another man July 4 in the parking lot of the Rehoboth Beach YMCA. Police were called at 12:05 a.m. to 20080 Church St. after 40-year-old Allan Simms punched another man, 40, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
A man is sought after police say he stole cologne from a Rehoboth Beach outlet store July 4, then led police on a chase to Bethany Beach. A man entered the Fragrance Hut, 35016 Midway Outlet Drive, at 2:40 p.m. and picked up several bottles of cologne, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police. The man tried to leave the store without paying when a store employee approached him. The man then took out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the employee before fleeing the store, DeMalto said. The man was last seen leaving the outlets in a blue Kia Optima traveling southbound on Route 1.
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating after someone opened fire on two vehicles Monday night. At approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Collins Drive for a report of someone with a firearm in the area. Officers responded but did not locate that individual. While on scene, officers spoke with witnesses who stated that there was an altercation between several people in the area. During the altercation, an unknown male suspect fired multiple rounds, striking two unoccupied vehicles that were nearby.
DEWEY BEACH, Del.- A Townsend woman was arrested Saturday after assaulting a Dewey Beach Police officer. Dewey Beach police say that just after midnight officers were attempting to arrest a man for an altercation, when Kylee B. Pitts, 25, of Townsend, became disorderly and refused to leave the area. Pitts was then told she was being arrested for disorderly conduct. She began to walk away. When officers tried to put her in handcuffs, she began to assault the officer. Other officers arrived to help and she was taken into custody.
SHARON HILL, PA — Do you know Tasha A. Hopkins? If so, the Darby Township Police Department would like to speak with you. Hopkins has an active arrest warrant for aggravated assault and related offenses. The arrest warrant was issued on September 2, 2021. If you have any information...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured two people in Annapolis, according to authorities.
De’Lass Reid, 25, allegedly used a handgun to demand cash and cell phones from two males in the Melrob Court area, police said.
The shooting occurred after a physical altercation between Reid and his intended robbery victims, according to authorities.
Reid is suspected of shooting one male in the abdomen and the other male in the arm, county officials said.
Both males sought shelter in a nearby apartment complex as Reid ran off, according to authorities.
Authorities later arrested...
One of the men charged in connection to last month's mass shooting on South Street had his preliminary hearing moved. Quran Garner, 18, was expected to stand before a judge for his preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia, according to court documents. Garner's hearing was moved to a new date Sept. 7. Garner is charged with aggravated assault, including assaulting a police officer.
SHARON HILL, PA — The Darby Township Police Department has announced that an active arrest warrant has been issued for Martin J. O’Connell, 23, of Darby Township. O’Connell is wanted for possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and related offenses. If you have any...
PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Olney, according to authorities. Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX 29 that the shooting took place Monday night just before 11 p.m. Authorities say officers with the 25th District responded...
BROOMALL, PA — The Marple Township Police Department has arrested three adults and charged them with Receiving Stole Property, Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a Licence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 9:12 PM, Officer Jerome Duncan conducted a traffic stop on a...
LAUREL, DE – Police are advising motorists to avoid the area of Shiloh Church Road in Laurel as an investigation into a serious crash this morning continues. Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, July 5, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Shiloh Church Road in the Laurel area.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE – A black male shoplifter pepper-sprayed a store employee who confronted him while he was attempting to leave the store without paying for his items at a store in the Tanger Surfside Outlets. According to the Delaware State Police, on Monday, at approximately 2:40 p.m., an...
CAMDEN, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that occurred last week in the Camden-Wyoming area. Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Phylicia Galvin, 21, of Greensboro, Md. Police said that shortly before 8 a.m. June 29, a 2004 Pontiac...
ABINGDON, Md. — A juvenile was stabbed Monday afternoon in the area of the Abingdon Walmart. The Harford County Sheriff's Office told 11 News deputies have a person in custody and that the victim is a juvenile. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
DOVER, Md.-The Dover Police Department is alerting residents and drivers about a string of thefts and attempted thefts of Hyundai Elantras and Sonatas. According to police, in the past 7-10 days, Dover Police has investigated at least 5 incidents of attempted or successful theft of the makes and models-specifically 2015-2017 models. The suspects are using a 'hot wiring' method to steal the vehicles.
A man was shot following an unsuccessful robbery attempt while he was with an infant and his girlfriend in Old City early Monday morning. The Philadelphia Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near the Chestnut Street Bridge around 12:10 a.m., FOX29 reports. They found the man in...
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A teenager is being sought in connection to a deadly shooting in the basement of a Delaware County home that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy. Jermaine Young, 16, is wanted on several charges, including third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, according to an affidavit. Officer...
An ATV rider had to be airlifted to an area hospital in Maryland after crashing in Cecil County. In Rising Sun, a driver reportedly overturned his ATV while riding in the area of 400 Slicers Mill Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 after taking a trip over an embankment.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a woman was shot and killed in her apartment in Frankford. Police believe this was a domestic incident.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Arrott Street.
Police say the woman was shot twice, including once in the chest. They say a muscular man in his 30s was seen leaving the apartment sometime after the shooting.
Police have not identified or arrested the suspect.
EASTON, Md.- A man has been killed following a shooting in Easton Sunday evening. Easton Police says they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m. at 108 Prospect Ave. Officers began life saving measures until Talbot County Paramedics arrived. On the way to the University of Maryland, Easton Hospital, he died from his injuries.
Comments / 1