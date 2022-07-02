Woman arrested after allegedly biting Dewey officer

A man is sought after police say he stole cologne from a Rehoboth Beach outlet store July 4, then led police on a chase to Bethany Beach. A man entered the Fragrance Hut, 35016 Midway Outlet Drive, at 2:40 p.m. and picked up several bottles of cologne, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police. The man tried to leave the store without paying when a store employee approached him. The man then took out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the employee before fleeing the store, DeMalto said. The man was last seen leaving the outlets in a blue Kia Optima traveling southbound on Route 1.

