Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion '22 Comes to Disney California Adventure

Mad God is the recent stop-motion epic from Phil Tippett, who is primarily known for his creature design and visual effects work on a ton of very popular blockbusters. With a range that consists of Robocop, Indiana Jones, Star Wars, and even Jurassic Park; you know that the guy knows what he's doing in the realm of VFX, and Mad God is no exception. It's a truly magical dystopian nightmare filled with all sorts of amazing visual effects, atmospheric sets, and monstrous creature design. This may only be one of the few films Tippett has directed, but it feels like he's been working this craft for years. Well, actually he has been working at this for a very long time as the film is a true labor of love, taking over a whopping 30 years to produce.

