Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion '22 Comes to Disney California Adventure

The Sanderson sisters are back! Nearly 30 years after the original Hocus Pocus came out, Disney+ returns to Salem with a sequel. Originally, the first movie was considered a box office flop, costing Disney roughly $16.5 million. Over the years, however, Hocus Pocus has become a beloved cult classic with sales and streaming numbers skyrocketing every October. Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) will be directing the sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, with the screenplay written by Jen D’Angelo (Workaholics). Adam Shankman (Enchanted) was originally set to direct but had to drop out due to his work on the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted. He stayed on as a producer, along with Lynn Harris (The 5th Wave), Steven Haft (Hocus Pocus), and David Kirschner, who wrote the story for the original Hocus Pocus. Also returning is musical composer John Debner, who scored the original movie and will be reprising his role as composer for the sequel.
Comments / 1