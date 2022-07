Johnny Clark Conquers “Cement Palace” Again With Seekonk PASS Win

DENNIS – Monday at 1:01 PM, the Dennis Fire Department responded to Bass River off of Short Neck Road, for an unresponsive 18-year-old male involved in a jet ski accident. The victim apparently fell off while turning the craft and was struck by the jet ski. A friend pulled the victim to the beach where rescue personnel could treat him. The victim was wearing a life jacket at the time. Dennis and Yarmouth harbormasters responded to the scene providing initial medical aid along with Dennis and the Mass Environmental Police.

DENNIS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO