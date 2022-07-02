ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde schools police chief resigns from City Council position after criticism

By Associated Press
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLdVd_0gTEPU7700

T he Uvalde school district ’s police chief has stepped down from his position in the City Council just weeks after being sworn in following allegations he erred in his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead .

Chief Pete Arredondo told the Uvalde Leader-News on Friday that has decided to step down for the good of the city administration. He was elected to the District 3 council position on May 7 and was sworn in on May 31, just a week after the massacre.

“After much consideration, I regret to inform those who voted for me that I have decided to step down as a member of the city council for District 3. The mayor, the city council, and the city staff must continue to move forward without distractions. I feel this is the best decision for Uvalde,” Arredondo said.

UVALDE SCHOOL POLICE CHIEF PETE ARREDONDO PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE

Arredondo has been on administrative leave from the school district since June 22.

Col. Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told a state Senate hearing last month that Arredondo made “terrible decisions” as the massacre unfolded on May 24 , and that the police response was an “abject failure.”

Three minutes after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school, sufficient armed law enforcement were on scene to stop the gunman, McCraw testified. Yet police officers armed with rifles stood and waited in a school hallway for more than an hour while the gunman carried out the massacre. The classroom door could not be locked from the inside, but there is no indication officers tried to open the door while the gunman was inside, McCraw said.

OFFICERS WITH RIFLES AND BALLISTIC SHIELD ARRIVED AT UVALDE SCHOOL 19 MINUTES AFTER GUNMAN: REPORT

McCraw has said parents begged police outside the school to move in and students inside the classroom repeatedly pleaded with 911 operators for help while more than a dozen officers waited in a hallway. Officers from other agencies urged Arredondo to let them move in because children were in danger.

“The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering room 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children,” McCraw said.

Arredondo has tried to defend his actions, telling the Texas Tribune that he didn’t consider himself the commander in charge of operations and that he assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response. He said he didn’t have his police and campus radios but that he used his cellphone to call for tactical gear, a sniper and the classroom keys.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

It’s still not clear why it took so long for police to enter the classroom, how they communicated with each other during the attack, and what their body cameras show.

Officials have declined to release more details, citing the investigation.

Arredondo, 50, grew up in Uvalde and spent much of his nearly 30-year career in law enforcement in the city.

