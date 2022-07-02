ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Woman Shares Chilling Stories of Group of Ghosts That Haunt Her Home

By Leslie Morgan
 3 days ago
Because I have made it known that I love everything paranormal, I have people share their stories of possible hauntings, ghosts, and spirits with me. Most of the time, the stories are real accounts of things that have happened right here in the Tristate. Whether you believe in ghosts,...

WTHR

11-year-old boy dies in fireworks accident in southern Indiana

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Senior Dog Has an Itch He Just Can’t Scratch and Needs Your Help [WATCH]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Old is gold and I’m here to prove it! My name is Shadow and I’m a 9-year-old retriever mix. I may have some gray on my muzzle, but don’t pass me up because of it–I still have a lot of pep in my step! My favorite things include rolling in the grass, getting my butt scratched, light walks, napping, snacks, and getting attention from people. I like every person and pet I meet! Something worth mentioning about me is that if you’re over 70 years old, my adoption fee is waived! Everyone should be able to benefit from the love and companionship of a pet, no matter their age. Our Pets for Seniors program makes that possible! Not a senior? That’s okay! I just want a home to spend my retirement years in and my very own person to follow everywhere. Meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society or apply online at vhslifesaver.org, my regular adoption fee is $150 and includes all of my vaccines and microchip!
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Man flees crash scene on skateboard in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg man was arrested Saturday morning after police believe he crashed his car into a tree and skated away from the scene. On June 2, the Jasper Police Department says officers were dispatched to a wreck on Saint Charles and Thirty Sixth Street around 9:25 a.m. The single-vehicle accident reportedly […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man molests child during truth or dare game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man was arrested for child molesting after a child told authorities he was assaulted during a game of truth or dare. Police said Gage Reisinger, 27, was arrested Friday. According to a police report, a 6-year-old child told investigators that he was alone with Reisinger for about an hour […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man struck by lightning in Hopkins County hospitalized

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Madisonville Fire Department said one person was struck by lightning on Saturday. Their condition is unknown. In a Facebook post from Providence General Baptist Church, the man that was struck was outside flying a remote airplane. The church said he was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City man accused of attempted murder

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — After leading police on a lengthy pursuit through two states, a Tell City man is facing an extensive list of charges including attempted murder. Police took 21-year-old Logan M. Smith into custody after the chase early Sunday morning. Around 11:02 p.m. on June 2, the Tell City Police Department says […]
TELL CITY, IN
KISS 106

Working 1943 Sherman Tank to Be Unveiled at Evansville Wartime Museum

Of all the many interesting places we have in Evansville, one of my most recent favorites is the Evansville Wartime Museum. If you are not a history buff, then you may not realize just how important Evansville was to our military's efforts back in World War II. The Evansville Wartime Museum has an amazing collection of items that help illustrate that point. History buff or not, the Evansville Wartime Museum definitely belongs on your Southern Indiana bucket list. Perhaps the museum's latest acquisition will convince you to plan a visit.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD responds to assault on METS bus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) were called to an assault on a METS bus on July 1 at about 4:25 p.m. Officers located and interviewed the victim and witnesses when they arrived on the scene. Witnesses told police the suspect was looking for his cellphone on the bus. The suspect approached the victim, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hit and run leaves Evansville woman injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called out to a hit and run in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue about 5:10 p.m. on July 1. An officer arrived to find the victim with a foot injury. The victim told the officer she was walking on the sidewalk next to Dexter […]
KISS 106

Evansville, IN Nonprofit Borrowed Hearts Wins $25,000 Grant From State Farm Neighborhood Assist

Back in April, we told you about the amazing grant that Borrowed Hearts had a chance to win. All you had to do was vote for them, and boy did you come through. State Farm is much more than just their clever Jake commercials. Every year The State Farm Neighborhood Assist program provides vital funds to nonprofit organizations across the country. This year, State Farm awarded 100 different charities $25,000 each.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

When Can You Legally Shoot off Fireworks in Evansville?

It's officially here, it's 4th of July week, and that means we're going to be hearing more fireworks shooting off than usual. Did you know in the city of Evansville it's actually only legal to shoot off fireworks on certain dates and not year-round? It's true!. Many Loud Booms. It...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD asking for help identifying robbery suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say attempted to rob from a business on First Avenue. EPD says on June 30, just before 7 p.m., a male wearing a black neck gaiter-type mask, entered a spa on First Avenue and drew a black pistol. EPD […]
city-countyobserver.com

Attempted Robbery / Attempt to Identify

Yesterday, June 30th, just before 7:00 p.m., a white male wearing a black neck gaiter type mask, entered the First Avenue Massage & Spa and drew a black pistol. He demanded cash from the victim, who was working at the counter. After 9 minutes of pointing a firearm at the victim and attempting to obtain cash, the offender left.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Law Enforcement Banging On Doors This Morning

Authorities confirm that DEA agents are conducting an operation in Evansville. We’re told that agents, assisted by Evansville police, are serving federal warrants throughout the city. Indications are that several people have been taken into custody. More information is expected later in the day.
KISS 106

KISS 106

