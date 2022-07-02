ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Botanic Garden Launches Special Slate, Including Summer Nights, Kids’ Program

By Editor
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fxVfH_0gTEN6lE00
Toni’s Treehouse at the San Diego Botanic Garden. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Botanic Garden

The San Diego Botanic Garden has launched a seasonal lineup featuring new events, including Summer Nights, a children’s education and play program and a speakers’ series.

The Encinitas attraction venue has 15 gardens that represent different regions of the world, along with 12 demonstration gardens.

On tap for the season:

  • Summer Nights – Stroll through the Garden at sunset and enjoy refreshments around fire pits near the main entrance every other Thursday until 8 p.m. through Sept. 8. In addition, visitors can purchase special tickets for performances and events including Hullabaloo, Finnegan Blue, Billy Lee and the JukeTones, Wine in the Garden and the Peter Pupping Band.
  • SAPLinGS – Wednesdays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon, kids can participate in activities through the Science, Art and Play in Garden Spaces program. They may help the team in the Edibles Garden, play in Toni’s Treehouse, make music and art, splash in the mountain stream or explore the site’s three children’s gardens.
  • Science Seminar Series – on the fourth Friday of the month, from 2 to 3 p.m., learn about cutting-edge research and the latest discoveries that showcase the important roles plants play in our lives. Subjects include climate change, while speakers will come in from institutions such as the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

The garden is open Wednesday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for the special Thursdays. General admission costs $18.

