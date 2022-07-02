ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

COVID Hospitalizations in San Diego County Increase by Seven to 308

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T51Mv_0gTEN5sV00
Medical staff treat a coronavirus patient in their isolation room on the Intensive Care Unit on January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County increased by seven to 308, according to the latest state data out Saturday.

Of those patients, 34 were being treated in intensive care, down one from Friday. There were 15 fewer hospital beds available, totaling 224.

Meanwhile, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency encouraged families to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 to counter inoculation rates that are lower than the general population for children ages 5-17.

According to HHSA data, 182,035 or 76% of the 239,401 San Diegans ages 12 through 17 have completed a primary vaccine series, while 114,748 or 36.9% of the 310,643 children between 5 and 11 years of age have received the primary vaccine series.

Of the 207,723 children 6 months through 4 years of age, only 3,323 or 1.6% are partially vaccinated. That percentage is expected to be lower because COVID-19 vaccines for the age group were only recently recommended, a county statement read.

Comparatively, 83.8% of the overall population eligible for COVID-19 vaccines have completed a primary vaccine series.

“COVID-19 vaccines are not only protecting the people who get them, but also those around them,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. “Children are not immune to COVID-19 and they can still develop serious complications. Parents should make sure their children get all the recommended doses of the vaccine.”

When it comes to boosters, the numbers are even lower. A total of 161,561 San Diegans ages 12 through 17 are eligible for a booster, but only 64,147 or 39.7% have received one. Only 12.2% or 10,365 of local children ages 5 through 11 have received a booster, although 84,970 now qualify for the extra dose. In comparison, 57.3% of 2,394,907 eligible San Diegans has received a booster. Boosters have not been yet recommended for children 6 months through 4 years of age.

The HHSA reported 2,048 new COVID-19 infections and five additional deaths linked to the virus on Thursday, increasing the county’s cumulative totals to 834,049 infections and 5,341 deaths.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents 12 years of age and older is 42.01 for people fully vaccinated and boosted, 25.06 for fully vaccinated people and 88.53 for San Diegans who are not fully vaccinated.

The county only reports COVID data on Mondays and Thursdays.

As COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to increase, leaders of Scripps Health urged caution heading into the Independence Day holiday weekend.

“Lots of people will be gathering to celebrate this weekend, and we urge them to not let their guard down,” said Chris Van Gorder, Scripps Health president and CEO. “There’s no doubt that COVID-19 is still very much with us. We’ve seen the impact grow since our last holiday, Memorial Day, and we certainly don’t want to see that trend continue after July 4.”

Van Gorder said Scripps’ rate of patients testing positive for COVID- 19 increased by 51% for the 14-day period ending June 29, with 1,733 positive tests, compared to the 14-day period ending May 29 with 1,141 positive tests. Throughout Scripps’ health-care system, 69% of its positive COVID-19 tests are breakthrough cases, of which 72% of patients had been boosted once and 16% had been boosted twice. The health system recorded eight COVID-related deaths this month, bringing its total to 1,335 since the pandemic began.

Scripps urged people to continue adhering to safety measures such as choosing outdoor settings where possible and wearing a mask at large indoor gatherings, washing hands regularly and not attending events if feeling sick.

–City News Service

Comments / 1

Related
NBC San Diego

San Diego County COVID Hospitalizations Exceed 300 Going Into 4th of July

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County exceeded 300 heading into the Fourth of July holiday, according to the latest state data. Of the 308 patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 34 were being treated in intensive care, down one from Friday. There were 15 fewer hospital beds available, totaling 224.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

How Many People Attended the San Diego County Fair this Year?

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the San Diego County fair saw an average daily attendance of 46,000 people, down 19 percent in 2019 when the average attendance was about 56,700. Attendance this year was limited to 50,000 people a day to avoid overcrowding, not because of COVID-19 concerns. But a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
News 8 KFMB

Crowds pack San Diego beaches for 4th of July holiday

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People started staking out spots in the sand bright and early Monday morning. San Diego beaches saw big crowds over the weekend. The 4th of July holiday is expected to be even busier. "It's gonna be crazy out here. We want to get a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital#Health And Human Services#General Population#Independence Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reason.com

The War on Weed Continues in California, Which Supposedly Legalized Marijuana Six Years Ago

According to a recent press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Californians can sleep a little easier thanks to the brave work of federal and local cops who dismantled a criminal organization in San Diego County. Ryan L. Korner, the special agent in charge of the IRS-Criminal Investigation office in Los Angeles, says the gangsters who pleaded guilty to federal felonies last week didn't care "how their actions negatively impact innocent people, the community, or our society." Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy says such criminals "pose a significant health and safety hazard to the public, especially our youth."
SAN DIEGO, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Del Mar (CA)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Del Mar, CA?. Located on the Pacific Coast, Del Mar is a laid-back beach town just about 20 minutes from San Diego, CA. Del Mar is popular for its beautiful beaches, upscale living, wonderful weather, and world-known racetrack. There are also great historic sites.
DEL MAR, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Throwback Video: San Diego’s entire fireworks show set off at once in 15-second explosion

For nearly 250 years, the United States has celebrated Independence Day with barbeques, parades, and of course, fireworks. Unlike Americans, however, not all fireworks displays are created equal – a lesson that was learned the hard way by the city of San Diego, Calif., in 2012, when officials accidentally set off hundreds of fireworks at the same time.
FOX 5 San Diego

Recently opened restaurants in the San Diego area

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in San Diego from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. – Rating: 5 / 5 (5 reviews) – Categories: Polynesian, Hawaiian. – Address: 7436 University Ave La Mesa, CA 91942. – Opened:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

What's Open, Closed for Fourth of July in San Diego

On the Fourth of July, the United States observes a federal holiday in honor of the Declaration of Independence. All administrative offices in both the city and the county will be closed on Monday. Here’s a look at what else will be closed and open around the region for this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy