ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Report: Brooklyn Nets 'poked around' Myles Turner trade

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpSiH_0gTEMqsG00

While Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, many teams have been calling the front office with interest but reportedly the Nets had some interest in block specialist Myles Turner.

NBA journalist Austin Krell reported the Nets have, “poked around” on Myles Turner.

This indicates that the franchise had some interest for the undervalued defensive center. The trade wasn’t specified if it was for Durant or the other disgruntled All-Star Kyrie Irving; even though it is believed that the Nets want to ship Durant first to see what they receive before sending Irving away.

However now that the Boston Celtics have traded for efficient playmaker Malcom Brogdon, the Pacers will likely cling to their two young guards, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the former MVP has garnered interest from most of the league, with teams willing to ship their futures to Brooklyn.

“I’m told that more than half the league has already called Brooklyn about the possibility of acquiring Kevin Durant,” said Wojnarowski on NBA Today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Latest update on Durant trade rumors, including Nets' asking price

We didn't have any July 4 fireworks in the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes, but the Brooklyn Nets are continuing to build the frame of the type of package it will take for any one of the other 29 teams to acquire the superstar forward. Durant reportedly requested a trade last...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Boston, MA
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Yardbarker

Joe Harris, Seth Curry holding up Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have been in communication regarding a trade centering around Kyrie Irving. A framework for a potential deal has slowly started to emerge over the past day, but both sides are still some ways away. While Irving and Russell Westbrook have obviously been mentioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson calls South Carolina report as ‘rumors’

UNC basketball fans were sent into a panic on Sunday afternoon when a story from Jamie Shaw of On3 suggested that five-star recruit G.G. Jackson could de-commit from UNC and eventually end up at South Carolina. The story is behind a paywall but suggested that there’s a chance that Jackson could de-commit and join the Gamecocks instead. There was also talk of reclassifying to 2022 and playing right away. Whenever a report like that surfaces and there’s a long ways to go before signing day, there’s some reason to be concerned. But now a day later, Jackson is addressing that report and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s mom gets real on former Warrior Kevin Durant’s trade request

The Golden State Warriors have been expectedly mum since Kevin Durant rocked the league by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, complying with league rules about tampering. But the reigning champions are rumored to have interest in bringing Durant to The Bay, and Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson reportedly touched base in recent days with their former teammate about a possible reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
FastBreak on FanNation

Devin Booker Makes Huge Decision About His Future With The Phoenix Suns

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Devin Booker has agreed to a new contact with the Phoenix Suns. Wojnarowski: "Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agents Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Deal begins in 2024-2025 and brings Booker’s total contract value to six years and $295M."
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Irving#The Boston Celtics#Espn#Mvp
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Nets’ plan if they don’t get the best trade offer for Kevin Durant, revealed

If the Brooklyn Nets don’t get the package they want for Kevin Durant, they are more than willing to drag it out even into training camp. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Nets are even willing to try to work things out with Durant and Kyrie Irving if they really don’t […] The post RUMOR: Nets’ plan if they don’t get the best trade offer for Kevin Durant, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

Newest Phoenix Suns Star Sends Out A Viral Tweet

On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Josh Okogie signed with the Phoenix Suns. Charania: "Free agent Josh Okogie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." On Sunday, Okogie sent out a tweet about joining the Suns that has gone viral...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NBA Summer League: Players to watch for on every team

NBA basketball is returning to the court, but you won’t be seeing the likes of LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo playing just yet. The 2022 NBA Summer League is almost here, a 10-day event in which teams of drafted and undrafted rookies, other youngsters and sometimes former veterans compete in order to stand out and earn a spot on an official 15-man roster (not counting the extra two slots for two-way players).
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LeBron James ‘rooting hard’ for Lakers to land 1 star player

The idea of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James reuniting in Los Angeles is one that has been floated for weeks, and all indications are that both players are in favor of it. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote in his latest league roundup that LeBron is “rooting hard” for the Lakers to acquire Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Stein was told by sources that James has made it no secret that he wants to play with Irving again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy