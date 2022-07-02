ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicting high recombinant protein producer strains of Pichia pastoris Mut using the oxygen transfer rate as an indicator of metabolic burden

By David Wollborn
Cover picture for the articleThe methylotrophic yeast Pichia pastoris (Komagataella phaffii) is a widely used host for recombinant protein production. In this study, a clonal library of P. pastoris MutS strains (S indicates slow methanol utilization) was screened for high green fluorescent protein (GFP) production. The expression cassette was under the control of the methanol...

Introducing the 'Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway': 1 year experience of synchronous tele-oculoplastics in a tertiary hospital

Patients with benign eyelid lesions make up a large proportion of referrals to the oculoplastic service and lend themselves well to telemedicine with assessments heavily reliant on history, observation-based examination and photographs to enable management decision-making. Our tertiary unit set up tele-oculoplastics clinics for all new patients referred for benign eyelid lesions comprising tele-consultation with antecedent patient photograph: Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway (BELP). One year on, we describe a retrospective analysis of 974 patients looking at distinct parameters of effectiveness.
