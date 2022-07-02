ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Gestational age-specific serum creatinine can predict adverse pregnancy outcomes

By Jieun Kang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerum creatinine level (SCr) typically decreases during pregnancy due to physiologic glomerular hyperfiltration. Therefore, the clinical practice of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) based on SCr concentrations might be inapplicable to pregnant women with kidney disease since it does not take into account of the pregnancy-related biological changes. We integrated the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Comprehensive analysis of autophagy related long non-coding RNAs in prognosis, immunity, and treatment of muscular invasive bladder cancer

To predict disease outcome in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), we constructed a prognostic autophagy-related (PAR) lncRNA signature. Comprehensive bioinformatics analyses were performed using data from TCGA and GTEx databases. Univariate Cox, and least absolute shrinkage and selection operator regression analyses were also performed, based on differentially expressed genes, to identify PAR-related lncRNAs to establish the signature. Furthermore, the Kaplan"“Meier OS curve and receiver operating characteristic curve analyses were performed and a nomogram was constructed, all of which together confirmed the strong predictive ability of the constructed signature. Patients with MIBC were then divided into high- and low-risk groups. Gene enrichment and immune infiltration analyses revealed the potential mechanisms in MIBC. We also further evaluated the signature of molecules related to immune checkpoints and the sensitivity toward chemotherapeutic agents and antitumor-targeted drugs to find better treatment prescriptions. We identified a number of PAR-related lncRNA signatures, including HCP5, AC024060.1, NEAT1, AC105942.1, XIST, MAFG-DT, and NR2F1-AS1, which could be valuable prognostic tools to develop more efficient, individualized drug therapies for MIBC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Neonatal head circumference by gestation reflects adaptation to maternal body size: comparison of different standards

Neonatal head circumference (HC) not only represents the brain size of Homo sapiens, but is also an important health risk indicator. Addressing a lack of comparative studies on head size and its variability in term and preterm neonates from different populations, we aimed to examine neonatal HC by gestation according to a regional reference and a global standard. Retrospective analysis of data on neonatal HC obtained from the Lithuanian Medical Birth Register from 2001 to 2015 (423 999 newborns of 24"“42 gestational weeks). The varying distribution by gestation and sex was estimated using GAMLSS, and the results were compared with the INTERGROWTH-21st standard. Mean HC increased with gestation in both sexes, while its fractional variability fell. The 3rd percentile matched that for INTERGROWTH-21st at all gestations, while the 50th and 97th percentiles were similar up to 27Â weeks, but a full channel width higher than INTERGROWTH-21st at term. INTERGROWTH-21st facilitates the evaluation of neonatal HC in early gestations, while in later gestations, the specific features of neonatal HC of a particular population tend to be more precisely represented by regional references.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Preoperative prediction of the pathological stage of advanced gastric cancer by F-fluoro-2-deoxyglucose positron emission tomography

In recent years, the usefulness of neoadjuvant chemotherapy for resectable advanced gastric cancer, particularly stage III, has been reported. Preoperative staging is mainly determined by computed tomography (CT), and the usefulness of 18F-fluoro-2-deoxyglucose positron emission tomography/CT (FDG-PET/CT) for gastric cancer has been limited in usefulness. The study aimed to evaluate the usefulness of FDG-PET/CT in preoperative diagnosis of advanced gastric cancer. We retrospectively enrolled 113 patients with gastric cancer who underwent preoperative FDG-PET/CT. All patients underwent gastrectomy with lymph-node dissection. The maximum standardized uptake value (SUVmax) of the primary tumor (T-SUVmax) and lymph nodes (N-SUVmax) were measured for all patients. The cutoff values of T-SUVmax for pathological T3/4 from receiver operating characteristic analysis were 8.28 for differentiated and 4.32 for undifferentiated types. The T-SUVmax and N-SUVmax cutoff values for pathological lymph-node metastasis were 4.32 and 1.82, respectively. Multivariate analysis showed that T-SUVmax for differentiated types was a significant predictor of pathological T3/4, and N-SUVmax was a significant predictor of lymph-node metastasis. In conclusion, the SUVmax of FDG-PET/CT was a useful predictor of pathological T3/4 and lymph-node metastasis in gastric cancer. The diagnosis by preoperative FDG-PET/CT is promising to contribute a more accurate staging of gastric cancer than by CT scan alone.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Check for Ovarian Cancer?

Detecting ovarian cancer in its early stages is challenging because the ovaries are small structures, located deep within the abdomen and the symptoms are similar to those of other conditions. Moreover, ovarian cancer may not show any significant symptoms in its early stages. Ovarian cancer often goes undiagnosed until it has spread within the pelvis and abdomen.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rubens
Nature.com

The association between fetal gender in twin pregnancies and the risk of pediatric infectious diseases of the offspring: A population-based cohort study with long-term follow up

We aimed to study the association between fetal gender in twin pregnancies and the risk for childhood infectious morbidity of the offspring. A population-based cohort analysis was performed comparing total and subtypes of infectious related pediatric hospitalizations among males versus females offspring of twin pregnancies. The analysis included all dichorionic twins born between the years 1991"“2021. A Kaplan"“Meier survival curve was used to compare the cumulative infectious morbidity incidence, and a Cox proportional hazards model was constructed to adjust for confounders.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Identifying drug combinations that enhance treatment responses mediated by the tumor microenvironment

Drug combinations predicted to increase tumor cell death directly and by creating strong antitumor tumor microenvironments were identified by computational analysis of local responses to combinations of anticancer drugs delivered inside a tumor. Such predicted drug combinations were highly effective when administered systemically in mouse models of breast cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Change in the association between coffee intake and ischemic heart disease in an international ecological study from 1990 to 2018

In previous observational studies, the association between coffee intake and risk of cardiovascular disease has reversed from positive to negative over time. This long-term international ecological study examined whether the association between coffee intake and mortality and incidence rates of ischemic heart disease (IHD) changed between 1990 and 2018 using multiple coherent data. We obtained data on coffee intake per capita, IHD mortality and incidence rates per 100,000 population, and socioeconomic and lifestyle indicators for each country from various publicly available databases. We integrated and analyzed data from 147 countries with populations of"‰â‰¥"‰1 million. We employed a linear mixed model analysis to assess the association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates by year. The mean global coffee intake increased (p"‰<"‰0.001), whereas IHD mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001) and incidence (p"‰="‰0.073) decreased. In all models, the interaction between coffee intake and year showed a significant inverse association for IHD mortality and incidence rates (p"‰<"‰0.001 for all). The country-level association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates between 1990 and 2018 was stronger in the negative direction.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: The relationship between the gut microbiota, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and erectile dysfunction

International Journal of Impotence Research (2022)Cite this article. In this article the author name Georgios Hatzichristodoulou was incorrectly written as Georgios Hatzichristodolou. The original article has been corrected. Urology Section, University of Catania, Catania, Italy. Giorgio Ivan Russo. Department of Biomedical and Biotechnological Sciences (BIOMETEC), University of Catania, 95125, Catania,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gestational Age#Chronic Kidney Disease#Adv#Ga#Linear#Q1 4adj#The Q1
Nature.com

An exercise-induced metabolite alters feeding

Exercise is well known to have a wide range of positive effects on human health. However, the molecular mechanisms underlying many of these benefits are unclear. A new paper published in Nature has now identified an exercise-induced metabolite that could contribute to some of the beneficial effects of exercise.
CBS News

Largest study to date reveals how COVID vaccines work with people of different sizes

MIAMI – We are all different. Some are taller, shorter, bigger or smaller. Now the largest study to date reveals how COVID vaccines work with people of different sizes. The researchers at Oxford University wanted to find out how well COVID-19 vaccines protect people of different weights from hospitalization and death. Dr. Carmen Piernas with the University of Oxford said, "The first key outcome is that vaccines are highly effective across all body weights and that is great news."
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Comorbidities confound Alzheimer's blood tests

The concentrations of two key blood biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease are affected by some medical conditions, which could potentially lead to misdiagnosis. Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most frequent cause of dementia in older individuals and is defined not by the clinical symptoms but by the presence of amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain. Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers and amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) tests can accurately detect AD brain pathology, but the perceived risks, costs, and lack of availability of these tests have contributed to a low rate of AD biomarker testing in the clinic.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Nature.com

Structure of LAG3 reveals key binding sites for immunomodulatory ligands

Crystal structures of the immune checkpoint protein LAG3 reveal critical binding interfaces for inhibitory antibodies and cellular ligands, such as FGL1 and MHC class II molecules. These structures provide insight into the dimeric assembly of LAG3 proteins on the surface of T cells and suggest FGL1-induced clustering as an immunomodulatory mechanism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Disconnect to quit

Substance use disorders pose a huge clinical problem in many countries and are difficult to treat. Although treatments that modulate the activity of brain regions involved in addiction might have potential in treating substance use disorders, the identities of these brain regions are unclear. By looking at the connectivity profiles of brain lesions that resulted in the remission of smoking addiction, Joutsa et al. outline a network of regions that are linked to remission of addiction.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Pharmacological treatment strategies for antipsychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia: a systematic review and network meta-analysis

Antipsychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia (AP-induced HPRL) occurs overall in up to 70% of patients with schizophrenia, which is associated with hypogonadism and sexual dysfunction. We summarized the latest evidence for the benefits of prolactin-lowering drugs. We performed network meta-analyses to summarize the evidence and applied Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation frameworks (GRADE) to rate the certainty of evidence, categorize interventions, and present the findings. The search identified 3,022 citations, 31 studies of which with 1999 participants were included in network meta-analysis. All options were not significantly better than placebo among patients with prolactin (PRL) less than 50"‰ng/ml. However, adjunctive aripiprazole (ARI) (5"‰mg: MD"‰="‰âˆ’64.26, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’87.00 to âˆ’41.37; 10"‰mg: MD"‰="‰âˆ’59.81, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’90.10 to âˆ’29.76; more than 10"‰mg: MD"‰="‰âˆ’68.01, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’97.12 to âˆ’39.72), switching to ARI in titration (MD"‰="‰âˆ’74.80, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’134.22 to âˆ’15.99) and adjunctive vitamin B6 (MD"‰="‰âˆ’91.84, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’165.31 to âˆ’17.74) were associated with significant decrease in AP-induced PRL among patients with PRL more than 50"‰ng/ml with moderated (adjunctive vitamin B6) to high (adjunctive ARI) certainty of evidence. Pharmacological treatment strategies for AP-induced HPRL depends on initial PRL level. No effective strategy was found for patients with AP-induced HPRL less than 50"‰ng/ml, while adjunctive ARI, switching to ARI in titration and adjunctive high-dose vitamin B6 showed better PRL decrease effect on AP-induced HPRL more than 50"‰ng/ml.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Iron deficiency and supplementation therapy in heart failure

More than 50% of patients with chronic heart failure present with iron deficiency, which is associated with reduced quality of life and worse prognosis. Intravenous iron supplementation therapy has been shown to improve clinical outcomes in these patients. Heart failure (HF) is a chronic cardiovascular disease with severe consequences in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Serum calprotectin: a potential biomarker to diagnose chronic prosthetic joint infection after total hip or knee arthroplasty

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09724-6, published online 06 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section. In the Methods section,. "Serum CP was measured with an Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (BÃœHLMANN Laboratories AG, SchÃ¶nenbuch, Switzerland) on a Cobas c502 clinic chemistry analyser (Roche Diagnostics...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Current and future colorectal cancer screening strategies

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The originally published article contained errors when describing the results of the Imperiale et al. study with respect to the FIT as comparison. The assay was wrongly referred to as OC-Sensor, Mast Group, when it should have been OC FIT-CHEK, Polymedco, and the sensitivity for advanced adenomas was incorrectly stated as 42% when it should have been 24%. These errors have been corrected in the HTML, PDF and print versions of the article.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Validity and responsiveness of the Standing and Walking Assessment Tool for sub-acute traumatic spinal cord injury

This is a retrospective longitudinal study. The Standing and Walking Assessment Tool (SWAT) combines stages of standing and walking recovery (SWAT stages) with established measures (Berg Balance Scale (BBS), 10-m walk test (10MWT), 6-min walk test (6MWT), and modified Timed Up-and-Go (mTUG)). We evaluated the SWAT's validity (known-groups and convergent) and responsiveness among inpatients with sub-acute, traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI).
VANCOUVER, CA
Nature.com

Association of early cerebral oxygen saturation and brain injury in extremely preterm infants

To assess the association between cerebral saturation (crSO2) using Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) and brain injury in extremely preterm infants. This retrospective study includes 62 infants (<28 weeks gestation) who underwent continuous NIRS monitoring in the first 5 days after birth. Median crSO2 were compared in 12"‰h increments between infants with and without germinal matrix/intraventricular hemorrhage (GM/IVH). crSO2 was also compared by IVH severity, onset, and by grade of injury on term equivalent MRI.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy