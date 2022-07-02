ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tranquil Weather Forecast for Holiday Weekend in San Diego County

By Debbie L. Sklar
 3 days ago
Sunrise from Mt. Woodson in East County on Wednesday. Courtesy UCSD HPWREN network

Mild, tranquil weather was forecast over San Diego County Saturday through the Independence Day holiday weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Mostly clear skies were predicted for Saturday afternoon over all areas, the NWS said. Further deepening of the marine layer was expected this weekend, with clouds spreading a little farther inland each night and morning.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 69 to 74 degrees with overnight lows of 55 to 61. Highs in the western valleys were expected to be 77 to 82, and 83 to 88 near the foothills with overnight lows of 53 to 58. Highs in the mountains were expected to be 80 to 89 with overnight lows of 52 to 60, and highs in the deserts were predicted to be 104 to 109 with overnight lows of 71 to 78.

A deepening trough off the West Coast was expected to continue the cooling trend through early next week, with night and morning low clouds and fog at the coast and in portions of the valleys.

Gusty northwest winds near 20 knots were predicted over the outer waters each afternoon through Wednesday.

After Monday, high pressure over the Central United States was predicted to expand westward into the Southwest, resulting in a warming trend next week. The highest temperatures were expected Friday through Sunday, with highs reaching 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal averages for all areas by Friday.

–City News Service

