SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo City Council is set to approved a proposed route for the new interstate highway that will connect US 67/277 to the east with US 87 to the west bypassing the city to the north but not without some dissension. A new Interstate Highway has been designated for San Angelo and this proposal is to reflect the current concept map for the route along the far north side of the City on the City's long range plan in order to ensure preservation and protection of this future route as development occurs in the area. This route, shown on the attached maps, will be an east-west…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO